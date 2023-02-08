FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors' Public Works Committee gave preliminary approval Jan. 31 to borrowing up to $7.5 million for rehabilitation of storm and sanitary sewer systems in Kingsbury and Hudson Falls.

The larger project, at $5.5 million, is to separate stormwater and sanitary sewers and rehabilitate sanitary sewers in the village of Hudson Falls. Sewer District Executive Director Jason Denno said the system goes to the Glens Falls wastewater treatment plant. Storm runoff and fresh water leaking into the system don’t need to be treated and put “a heavy burden on the system,” he said.

The smaller project, at $2 million, is for rehabilitation and replacement of sanity sewers in Washington County Sewer District 1, which is at the county industrial park in Kingsbury.

County Treasurer Al Nolette said ratepayers in the sewer districts are paying enough to offset the borrowing, especially as debt from previous projects is being paid off.

The committee approved allocating $110,000 for consultant fees for a Sewer District 1 project. Half of the sum, $55,000, is from an Empire State Development grant. The county will pay the other $55,000 as its local match. Another $500,000 was approved for preliminary work for a long-term control plan to include the Hudson Falls sewer rehabilitation project. The county is partnering with the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board on a state Water Quality Improvement Grant for the project, which is projected to cost a total of $5.2 million.

Denno asked for and received approval to create a new capital project for Sewer District 1. Denno would use $100,000 in 2023 toward permitting, surveying and developing specifications for a new sanitary sewer rehabilitation and replacement project in that district. The upgrades, expected to cost around $1.5 million, have been requested by the city of Glens Falls, which treats the water, and other district users, he said.

The funding requests were referred to the Finance Committee. If approved, the requests would go to the full county Board of Supervisors.

In other business:

The board approved a list of six passenger cars and vans to go to auction. Department of Public Works Superintendent Deborah Donohue said the vehicles were being retired due to age and overall condition. Donohue also wants to send a plow truck to auction. Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw said he’s interested in the truck for his town. The committee discussed whether trucks should be offered to the towns and villages first, even if the county could receive more for trucks in an open auction. The committee decided to have a mini-auction for surplus trucks for the county’s municipalities first. If bids come in too low, the committee could reject the bids and send the trucks out for a general auction.

The board moved to allow Donohue a request for proposals waiver on purchasing artificial intelligence software to assess the condition of pavement, road markings and road signs on county roads. Donohue explained that the system uses a smart phone in a county vehicle to collect data as the vehicle is driven. The phone automatically uploads the data to the county computer system when the vehicle returns to the DPW garage. Jackson Supervisor and Committee Chair Jay Skellie said the software might not reduce road repair costs but it would improve efficiency, since employees wouldn’t have to make special trips to assess road conditions and record the data. Donohue said the software she liked cost the least of three that she tested and was also the least expensive, at $11,821 for the first year and $16,302 per year thereafter. The others were more than $20,000. The money to purchase the system is in her budget, she said.

The committee approved a request from Salem Supervisor Sue Clary to reimburse her town for connecting the lights on the new Shushan bridge to an electric meter. The lights were installed as part of the bridge reconstruction.

The committee approved adjustment of a snowmobile trail that cuts across the county’s gravel pit on Tripoli Road in Fort Ann. The owner of an adjoining property blocked a section of trail on that parcel, and the adjustment will allow snow travelers to bypass the area. Donohue said the trail won’t interfere with county operations.