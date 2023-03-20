FORT EDWARD — Bridge projects totaling several million dollars were on the agenda Friday during the Washington County Board of Supervisors’ regular monthly meeting.

The board created capital projects for a bridge over Gray Lane in Whitehall and another bridge on County Route 3 in Putnam.

The board appropriated $628,950 for the costs of design and right of way for the Gray Lane bridge. Eighty percent of the cost is expected to be covered by federal funds and 15% by state aid, leaving 5% for the county to pick up.

Expenses for the County Route 3 bridge are projected at $2.58 million. The county has been awarded $2.45 million in state Bridge NY funding, with the county to contribute $128,908, or 5%.

The board also signed off on transferring $19,902 to cover additional construction inspection costs to complete the Church Street bridge in Granville. Federal and state funds paid all but $995 of the extra expense. The total cost of the project, which started in 2019, was $4.1 million, with the county picking up $205,101 and the rest coming as state and federal funds.

Granville Supervisor Matthew Hicks said he hoped this would be the last of the Church Street bridge resolutions. He jokingly passed bridge resolutions on to Whitehall Supervisor John Rozell “for the next five years.”

In other business:

Supervisors approved transferring $438,700 from the fund balance to replenish the Workers Compensation Reserve. The resolution noted that “there were significant worker compensation claims” as the result of the death of a local volunteer firefighter. The transfer apparently stemmed from the death of Whitehall firefighter James Brooks Jr., who suffered a torn aorta while responding to a fire on May 2, 2020. Brooks spent months at Rutland Regional Medical Center and Sunnyview Rehabilitation Center before his death on Sept. 17, 2020. The state Workers Compensation Board and the county’s insurer, Benetech, initially denied coverage, claiming the injury was due to a “pre-existing condition,” but Brooks’ family won an appeal in July 2021. The insurer paid $1 million for medical expenses and a $50,000 death benefit, according to published reports.

The board accepted a $400,000 NYS Local Efficiency Grant for the joint county-town replacement of the Fort Ann highway barn.

The board appointed Joseph Brilling as temporary executive director of the Washington County Sewer District, at a base salary of $105,000. Brilling, a former executive director of the sewer district, will replace Jason Denno, who has resigned. Brilling will serve until a new executive director can be appointed. Budget Officer and Hampton Supervisor Brian Campbell said the sewer district “has more issues than I care to go into.” Denno “brought them into the light,” Campbell said, but he warned that raising sewer rates to bring in more operating funds and not dealing with personnel problems would only reduce the value of the buildings on the system and drive up property taxes for everyone else in the county. “We need a solution and a new person,” Campbell said.

County workers who were told not to report to work due to the March 14 winter storm will be paid for their scheduled shift, supervisors decided. Essential workers who worked through the storm will receive an extra day of vacation time. “We closed (county offices) exactly when we should have,” Board Chair and Argyle Supervisor Robert Henke said.

Campbell, Greenwich Supervisor James Nolan and Salem Supervisor Sue Clary praised county workers for their efforts to keep residents safe during the storm. Clary said a Meals on Wheels volunteer making a delivery realized an elderly woman was without heat and alerted county authorities. The woman was moved to a hotel for the night. “She’ll go back in her home and we won’t find her frozen,” Clary said. Henke noted that most hypothermia deaths happen at temperatures between 30 and 40 degrees.

Henke announced that Cambridge Supervisor Cassie Fedler was absent because she is recovering from a farm equipment accident.

The board set a public hearing for 10:05 a.m., April 21, in the supervisors’ chambers on a proposed local law providing for use of best value purchasing. The law would allow purchase contracts to be awarded on the basis of best value to a responsive and responsible bidder.