WARRENSBURG — Enrollment at Warrensburg Central School has dropped 38% since 1993 and is expected to continue to drop, but student needs have increased, school Superintendent Amy Langworthy told the Warrensburg Town Board on Wednesday.

Langworthy and school Business Manager Jennifer Switzer presented the school’s proposed 2023-2024 budget at the board’s regular monthly meeting. The total budget is $22.97 million, up $993,138 from this year, Langworthy said, generally due to rising costs. Taxes would increase 2.5%, below the state’s cap of 3.1%.

Despite the decrease in students, Warrensburg’s enrollment is bigger than Lake George’s, Langworthy said. The district has a poverty rate of around 60%. In response, the school has added support staff, including guidance counselors and school psychologists and has an in-school mental health clinic. The school is focusing on improving communications within the school and with the community, changing its food service provider from a private company to the Capital Region BOCES, and expanding college courses and career technical education for high school students.

Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. May 16. Absentee ballots are available, Langworthy said.

Town historian Sandi Parisi asked how many houses in town are short-term rentals. When told the number is 72, Parisi remarked that if even half of those houses had one school-aged child living in them, it would reverse the school’s decline in enrollment.

Realtor Teresa Whalen said she shows houses to young families who want to move to town, but they’re outbid by “people from the south with deep pockets” who convert the homes to short-term rentals. Rental guests bring money to town, Whalen said, but she suggested the town could limit the growth of short-term rentals to keep housing available.

Whalen and Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty sparred over whether that would qualify as spot zoning, which isn’t allowed, or regular zoning, which is.

In other business:

Matt McGregor, from Abundant Solar Power Inc., proposed a community solar farm for part of the town’s closed landfill. The installation could generate 1 to 1.3 megawatts, depending on how much of the landfill is usable, he said. The company would lease the land from the town for $5,000 per year, under a 25-year contract with an option to renew for another 10 years. Residents and businesses could subscribe for power at a discount.

“It could attract businesses to town,” McGregor said.

Residents were skeptical about how much of a benefit the town would receive and what would happen at the end of the project. Some were concerned about the town being left with expired solar panels if the company went bankrupt. Town Board member John Alexander noted that “we’ve been burned a few times with solar deals.”

Geraghty thanked McGregor for coming and said the town would get back to him.

The board authorized $900,000 in federal and state funding for the River Street sidewalk project. A notice to bidders will be published.

The board voted to allow consultant Flatley Read to apply for the New York Main Street grant program. The town has identified a target area for the grant. If awarded, the grant would reimburse owners of residential and business buildings from 50% to 75% for repairs.

Geraghty commented that repairing buildings is helpful, but “you need businesses to pay the bills.” Business properties have higher assessed values and contribute more to the tax base than homes, he said.

The board backed a resolution to ask Gov. Kathy Hochul to support legislation that will allow towns to assess newly constructed condominiums in a way that reflects their current market value. The formula now tends to under-assess condominiums, according to the resolution.