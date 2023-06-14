WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Comprehensive Plan Committee will host a public engagement event to review recommendations to the town’s updated comprehensive plan on June 20.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Company located at 18 Elm St.

Warrensburg officials have embarked on a yearlong process that will result in a new blueprint for the town’s future. Following an RFP process, the town engaged LaBella Associates planners in spring 2022 to assist the comprehensive plan committee to prepare the update.

An important part of a comprehensive plan is public input. A first public workshop was held last fall to inform the plan vision. Throughout the winter and spring, the committee and project consultant team have been continuing to engage with residents, businesses, and stakeholders to inform the draft plan recommendations, which are centered around five goals — increase housing diversity, improving and diversifying recreational offerings, encouraging new development while preserving local identity and character, supporting and growing local businesses and new entrepreneurship, and promoting and celebrating Warrensburg’s assets

Warrensburg residents are encouraged to participate in the June 20 public event and provide their input on the draft recommendations.

The public event will begin with a presentation from the project consultant team that will include an update on the comprehensive plan process, a review of the draft vision statement, goals, and strategies, and a discussion of next steps. This will be followed by an interactive portion of the meeting to collect input from participants on the draft plan recommendations.

For more information about the Warrensburg Comprehensive Plan, visit https://warrensburgny.us/documents/comprehensive-plan/ or contact Norabelle Greenberger, AICP by calling (518) 824-1933 or emailing ngreenberger@labellapc.com.