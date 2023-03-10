WARRENSBURG — Volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers can apply for a town property tax exemption of 10% of its assessed value, under a new law unanimously passed by the Warrensburg Town Board at its Wednesday meeting.
A recently-approved state law allows the town to grant the exemption. Town officials noted that the state already offers a $200 income tax credit to qualifying volunteer firefighters and emergency medical workers, and applicants must choose either the credit or the exemption. The law will take effect upon filing with the secretary of state. Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty recused himself from the vote due to a conflict of interest.
In other business:
- The board approved hiring Maxwell Appraisal Service Legal Service to do a revaluation at a cost of $101,700. The company is doing a revaluation for the neighboring town of Chester and offered a 10% discount from its usual rate if it could do both towns at once. Geraghty said the company may hire temporary workers locally to help collect data. The project is expected to be completed by 2024. The town assessor will review and approve any changes in valuations, Geraghty said. The assessor’s report, read earlier in the meeting, noted that the town’s equalization rate has dropped to 86%.
- Town Board member Richard Larkin, reporting for the town economic development committee, urged the board to hire a professional planner. As the committee works on reviewing and updating the town’s 2012 comprehensive plan, members have noticed many proposed projects that never happened, he said. “We have great ideas and vibrant discussions” but no action is taken, Larkin said. A professional planner would help implement those goals. He asked the board for a code covering solar power installations “to protect the community.”
- The board transferred $25,000 from fund balance to planning contractual to cover the cost of updating the comprehensive plan through the rest of the year.
- The board briefly discussed creating a local law that would prohibit property tax exemptions for renewable energy systems including solar, wind and farm waste digesters. The state allows such exemptions but taxing entities can opt out. The town attorney was asked to review the law for further discussion next month.
- Teresa Whalen, director of Warrensburgh Beautification Inc., said her organization wants to cut down eight small trees at the Tannery Park and Heritage Trail to open the view from the overlook. Whalen said she was told by staff at the Adirondack Park Agency that the trees were too small to fall under its permitting system, but Geraghty insisted on getting permission in writing so the APA couldn’t fine the town. Whalen said Geraghty would have to make a written request to the APA. Geraghty was also concerned that maintaining the trail in the park would add to the Department of Public Works’ workload. Whalen said the only maintenance it needs is occasional mowing of the grass trail, which the town is already doing.
- The board approved purchase of a dedicated Language Line telephone for the town court. The telephone would be purchased under state contract at a base cost of $116 and connect the court to trained interpreters for 99 cents per minute. Geraghty said the court needed to hire interpreters three or four times last year at a cost of $175 to $200 each time.