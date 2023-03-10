WARRENSBURG — Volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers can apply for a town property tax exemption of 10% of its assessed value, under a new law unanimously passed by the Warrensburg Town Board at its Wednesday meeting.

A recently-approved state law allows the town to grant the exemption. Town officials noted that the state already offers a $200 income tax credit to qualifying volunteer firefighters and emergency medical workers, and applicants must choose either the credit or the exemption. The law will take effect upon filing with the secretary of state. Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty recused himself from the vote due to a conflict of interest.