Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Greenwich and Warrensburg are among 70 projects award more than $112.9 million through the latest round of the Restore New York Communities Initiative, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday.

Restore New York supports municipal revitalization efforts across the state, "helping to remove blight, reinvigorate downtowns and generate economic opportunity in communities statewide," according a news release.

The City of Glens Falls was awarded $1 million for the 178 Maple Street Mixed-Use Redevelopment Project, which includes the redevelopment of an 18,000 square-foot former warehouse located in the East End industrial district.

The Village of Hudson Falls and the Town of Fort Edward were both awarded $500,000 in grant funding.

The Hudson Falls Griffin Hall Revitalization is centered around a vacant two-story concrete building at 119 Main St. According to the news release, "the vision is to completely restore and renovate the dilapidated structure in order to accommodate: beer, wine and food service operations in the basement and first floor; retail space on the first floor; and art gallery/events space on the second floor."

Fort Edward's Populate Broadway Redevelopment Project will support the stabilization of two abandoned and dilapidated mixed-use buildings at 138 and 140 Broadway at the center of the village’s downtown corridor along Route 4.

The Village of Greenwich was also awarded $100,000 for the 49-53 Main Street Revitalization. This project focuses on a vacant property with three structures along Main Street that fronts the Battenkill River. The project will introduce three residential rental units and space for Witches Wash Laundromat, which is being displaced from its current location, to relocate. The rear of the property will be enhanced with parking and residential amenity space that will highlight the site’s Battenkill location.

The Town of Warrensburg was awarded $50,000 for the King Street Revitalization to demolish a surplus former garage building to prepare the site for the development of senior housing. Demolishing the existing site structure will create a shovel-ready site, enabling the town to sell the property and put the 1.3-acre assemblage back on the tax rolls.