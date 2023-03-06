Warren and Washington counties will receive state funding for projects aimed at improving water quality.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced grants totally $110 million for 86 projects statewide, including two in Washington County and one in Warren County.

The largest local grant will go to Washington County under the state Water Quality Improvement Project program. A grant of $400,000 will be used for a county Route 37 drainage improvement project in which underground drainage will be improved and an underground storage and infiltration system will be built. One goal is to reduce stormwater surface runoff along the road in Fort Edward, Kingsbury and Hudson Falls, and ultimately reduce sediment and nutrients entering Lake Champlain.

Washington County is also getting a $30,000 grant under the state Non-Agricultural Nonpoint Source Planning and Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System Mapping program. That will be used to hire an engineer for a green infrastructure feasibility study in the village of Hudson Falls with an eye toward reducing stormwater runoff into the combined stormwater/wastewater system to improve Upper Hudson River water quality.

Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District will receive a $30,000 through the same program to complete a green infrastructure/stormwater engineering and design report for reducing runoff into a tributary of Halfway Brook.