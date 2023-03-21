An upset, lifelong resident addressed the Warren County Board of Supervisors Friday about a committee he says presents “pretty bad optics to the taxpayer,” leading to a discussion about that committee’s performance and a vote to have its future examined.

David Judkins spoke to the supervisors about problems he has noticed, over a year after he was taken off the Warren County Local Development Corp., or LDC, committee in 2021.

“I am a lifelong resident of this area and a practicing physician here for the past 35 years,” he said. “You may remember I came before you approximately a year and a half ago, after I was appointed and then removed from the LDC before I could attend a single meeting without explanation.”

Judkins suggested the committee now made up of only elected officials following the removal of Queensbury resident Travis Whitehead, goes against the state’s recommendation for oversight of such an entity. He echoed Whitehead’s words at a March 2 meeting regarding the New York Authorities Budget Office thoughts on the committee members.

“It creates two problems: one, and perhaps most importantly is, it is completely out of line with what is recommended by the New York State Authorities Budget Office,” Judkins said before repeating Whitehead’s previous statements quoted from the budget office.

“While it is not prohibited, as a best practice the ABO (Authorities Budget Office) does not recommend that a majority of appointed board members have a political or employment relationship to the government for whose purpose the public authority was created,” Whitehead said at the previous meeting.

Judkins talked about another concern he has with the board.

“The LDC has not given out a loan in the last two years. The LDC gets $60,000 a year for expenses and wrote off $400,000 in loans in the last two years: Reliable Racing, Stone Castle and Superior Cantina. The LDC has an account balance of $1.7 million that they’re not using,” Judkins said.

He explained that when he read the quotes in The Post-Star from Whitehead on the LDC, he “frankly didn’t believe it” and decided to mine through the past two years of minutes from committee meetings.

Judkins stated he found mention of several applications “delayed for one reason or another” and then never brought to the floor again.

“Why are we giving $60,000 hard-earned taxpayers dollars to an entity that has accomplished nothing?” he asked the board members. “Are we going to continue to fund this board that has done essentially nothing and has only elected officials? That’s pretty bad optics to the taxpayer.”

After reading the LDC’s mission statement, he went on to say that the committee’s report from 2021 showed four businesses interested in loans, but zero applications received, approved or denied. He also shared the report indicated, zero new jobs were created or retained as a result of committee action.

The LDC is currently comprised of the following:

Peter McDevitt, Ward 2 Glens Falls Supervisor

Mike Wild, Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large

Robert Landry, Glens Falls Common Councilmember, Ward 2

Craig Leggett, Chester Town Supervisor

Eugene Merlino, Lake Luzurne Town Supervisor

Brad Magowan, Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large

Mark Smith, Johnsburg Town Supervisor

Judkins said “all due respect to Mr. Geraghty and he had the right to do what he did,” but stated the chairman had an obligation to the people to state why he did it.

He suggested disbanding the LDC and instead using the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board that he said was “robust and successful” and “let them do what they do best.”

Brad Magowan, a Queensbury supervisor-at-large, thanked Judkins for coming in and announced he would be stepping down from his seat on the LDC due to a busy business and personal life, but admitted he made the decision after hearing Whitehead speak at the last meeting.

Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Doug Beaty and Ward 3 Glens Falls Supervisor Claudia Braymer also spoke out in agreement with Judkins about the lack of output from the LDC.

“Taking care of the taxpayer dollar should be our priority. This is a thorough waste of the people who go to work at the mill everyday, go down and work at Hannaford everyday, or at the corner bakery/deli, this is not the best use of their tax dollars,” Beaty said.

Chester Town Supervisor and LDC member Craig Leggett spoke on behalf of the committee, after Braymer made a motion to ask the county’s Economic Growth Committee to consider the future of the LDC.

He asked board members if all the information they needed was provided and if the Economic Growth and Development Committee was the right entity to consider it, before they voted all in favor of moving the matter to the committee. Stony Creek Town Supervisor Frank Thomas was opposed to the motion.