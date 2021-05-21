Warren County supervisors reject effort to shorten financial disclosure form

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted Friday to set a public hearing on a revised ethics policy, but only after a proposal to shorten the financial disclosure form was dropped.

Some supervisors wanted one section of the policy simplified. It is a lengthy document that asks numerous questions of supervisors, including if they have any conflicts of interests, such as relatives working for the county or other financial interests.

County Administrator Ryan Moore said he believes the form is not very useful. Supervisors fill out the document, then it goes into a filing cabinet and is never reviewed.

“I do think it’s warranted to go down to something that’s more simple that elicits the information that is likely to lead to situations where conflicts could arise,” he said.

Items that should be disclosed include property supervisors own, outside work they do and outside work their spouses do, Moore said.

Financial information, such as stocks and bonds supervisors own, is not relevant, he said.

Glens Falls 4th Ward Supervisor Dan Bruno was among the supervisors that wanted the form simplified.