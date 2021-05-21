Warren County supervisors reject effort to shorten financial disclosure form

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted Friday to set a public hearing on a revised ethics policy, but only after a proposal to shorten the financial disclosure form was dropped.
Some supervisors wanted one section of the policy simplified. It is a lengthy document that asks numerous questions of supervisors, including if they have any conflicts of interests, such as relatives working for the county or other financial interests.
County Administrator Ryan Moore said he believes the form is not very useful. Supervisors fill out the document, then it goes into a filing cabinet and is never reviewed.
“I do think it’s warranted to go down to something that’s more simple that elicits the information that is likely to lead to situations where conflicts could arise,” he said.
Items that should be disclosed include property supervisors own, outside work they do and outside work their spouses do, Moore said.
Financial information, such as stocks and bonds supervisors own, is not relevant, he said.
Glens Falls 4th Ward Supervisor Dan Bruno was among the supervisors that wanted the form simplified.
“There are things in there that are nobody’s business but mine. They don’t affect the county. They don’t affect my performance here,” he said.
Majority Leader Doug Beaty said the level of detail required is “ridiculous” — for example, including any income in excess of $1,000. He said he wondered if he should include money from his paper route when he was 12.
“I’m all for transparency. I’m all for the public knowing if there’s any conflicts of interest from relatives, but this is so overreaching it’s comical,” he said.
Supervisors cannot expect that the three-person citizen review board is going to sift through pages and pages of forms from 20 supervisors, he said.
Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover wanted more time to review the disclosure form revisions, which, he said, supervisors had just received.
“Our existing disclosure form has stood the test of time. Can it be improved upon? Sure. Anything can be improved upon,” he said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said he believes more disclosure is better than less.
“I think the more information we can provide our constituents, the better off,” he said.
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough shared Wild’s view that supervisors should be as open as possible and should stay with the current form.
“We’re not in the business of making it simpler for the supervisors,” he said.
The board passed an amendment to delete the revised financial disclosure form and continue using the current document.
Jack Diamond, a Glens Falls supervisor, said he’s concerned about how the information is shared publicly. It is subject to Freedom of Information Law requests.
“I could see it being used to discredit people, discredit family members,” he said.
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said information on her form has been “weaponized” against her.
She abstained from the vote to move the matter to a public hearing, which passed.
The public hearing will take place at 4 p.m. June 16 in the Board of Supervisors room.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.