Warren County supervisor sought to censure colleagues over misogyny comments

Wild said that board members need to show respect for one another, and he has always done his best to respect everyone’s opinions. That has not been happening and the board needs to address it, he said.

Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond said he disagreed with Wild. He said the problem is that several of the supervisors continue to “poke” at the same issues and prevent the board from doing the county’s business. Every month, the same questions are asked and the same comments made, he said.

Diamond called for people to unite around Seeber, saying she is honest and doing a good job.

“We have new leadership and we have to work collectively together, and I would like to see some of this finally stop. It’s aggravating and annoying — not only to us as board members, but I heard it out in public all the time,” he said. “I’ve been in government 25 years and we’ve hit an all-time low as far as I’m concerned.”

Diamond added that if people want changes, they will have the opportunity to implement them in January.

Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover said he believes in due process. Earlier in the meeting, he introduced a successful resolution to send out a letter containing relevant sections of Robert’s Rules of Order to all board members.