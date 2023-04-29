LAKE GEORGE — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is one step closer to finding a home for a substation in the village of Lake George.

Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr told the county’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee on Tuesday that “it looks like we’re heading in a positive direction.”

“I explained years ago, that for a number of years now, we have been looking for a home in Lake George,” LaFarr told the committee members. “We’ve been really patient and rather picky, but we’re continuing our search and it appears that we may have actually found a location that will work and we’re working on getting approvals through the village and the town.”

Village Mayor Ray Perry told The Post-Star on Friday, “a municipal building” is among the options being considered by Sheriff LaFarr’s office, but the exact location has not yet been disclosed. LaFarr also listed “municipal properties” as the No. 1 option at this time.

“I think the village and the town want us to have a home there and they’ve made us a couple offers, but it comes back on my shoulders and I’m trying to be respectful of the community. We would not want to have a working police station in a residential area,” LaFarr said at the meeting.

The sheriff explained at the meeting that they are looking for a long-term space that would allow officers to process individuals arrested in Lake George rather than taking them to the Warrensburg substation or the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Route 9, which he said creates a hardship on the staff.

“We used to have a substation below the firehouse in Lake George and when the new fire station was built, the basement was not included in the plans,” LaFarr explained.

He went on to say why it was important for the officers to have a station in the village.

“We’d like a home in every township if we could, but in Lake George specifically, we really need a fully functioning station with the ability to have a datamaster for our breath screening and a live scan station to process arrestees through our busy summer months,” LaFarr said.

He said the hope is that when the Sheriff’s Office selects a location, the county could work with the village for “a small capital project to develop the station.” LaFarr said after the initial cost, the goal would be to have the county incur no additional costs from the substation.

Queensbury at-large Supervisor Brad Magowan, committee chairman, said he was in support of the substation due to the “amount of tourism and traffic.”