On June 27, Warren County residents will need to select several candidates in the primary election.

Incumbent Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt is being challenged by fellow Democrat Haley Gilligan.

Gilligan worked as an accounting assistant for Genpak for just shy of 24 years and has the support of Claudia Braymer, the current supervisor in Ward 3.

McDevitt came under fire amid accusations made by former Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan claiming that McDevitt was targeting and harassing her.

The Glens Falls Democratic Committee in January voted unanimously to censure McDevitt because it said he knowingly used his government email to forward an email to an online newspaper editor “with the intent of causing personal and professional harm to that supervisor.”

McDevitt has called the censure “out of line” and blamed county politics among supervisors, which he said are “beyond the scope of decency.” He had issues with Hogan continuing to serve as supervisor after starting a new job in October as the executive director of a land trust in Vinalhaven, Maine, where she and her husband Jim have owned a home since 2018. Hogan ultimately resigned in February.

Also on the Democratic primary ballot are Andrew Kopf and Nancy Turner, two newcomers seeking Braymer’s Ward 3 seat. The current supervisor decided not to run for reelection and focus on her environmental law career. She has endorsed Turner as her replacement.

Kopf describes himself as a “Father, Husband, Army Vet, Former Teacher, Small Business Owner,” on his campaign Facebook.

Turner is the owner of The Bell House Inn on Bay Street in Glens Falls and has served as a member of the Glens Falls Collaborative since 2016.

The winner of the primary election will face Republican Magen MacDavid on the November ballot.

According to LinkedIn, MacDavid previously worked as an on-air personality for the New York Lottery and has 18 years of experience in the media industry.

Current Ward 5 Supervisor Ben Driscol, Democrat, was set for the primary election ballot against John Reilly, but his petition was withdrawn. Republican Nicholas Collins is challenging Driscol, who has been on the county board since 2018. He also served on the Glens Falls Common Council Driscoll was 5th Ward councilman from 2006 to 2013.

Johnsburg

In the town of Johnsburg, board-appointed Republican Supervisor Mark Smith, who took Hogan’s place when she resigned prior to her position’s expiration date, is being challenged by fellow Republican Kevin Bean. Smith filed his petition as an independent, which rules out the need for a primary election.

For the Johnsburg Town Board, Judy Brown, Paul Heid and Christian Holt are seeking two GOP ballot lines for a four-year seat. James Jetson Williams and Roger Mosher are vying for one ballot line for a two-year seat.

Lake Luzerne

Lake Luzerne Republican voters will see a rematch of last year’s general election in the Republican primary.

Supervisor Gene Merlino, who won re-election as a write-in candidate, is on the Republican primary ballot with challenger Daniel Waterhouse.

In 2021, Merlino narrowly beat Waterhouse, the Republican candidate, 459 votes to 453 after all absentees were counted. Merlino had initially decided not to run again in 2021 because of health issues but changed his mind amid accusations that he made purchases and authorized overtime without board approval.

Chester

Jenna Monroe Cooper, Mike Packer and Chris Aiken are vying in the GOP primary to be on the ballot for two town board seats.

Horicon

Peter Palmer, Robert Hill and Thomas A. Donahue Jr. are seeking two town board seats on the Republican ballot.

Stony Creek

Melissa Irish, Doreen Ryan and Nathan Thomas are vying for two GOP ballot lines for the town board.

Warrensburg

Matthew Kennedy, Robert Sutphin and Joq Quintal are seeking two GOP ballot lines for town council. Paul Bederian and Jerico Converse are vying for the GOP nomination for highway superintendent.