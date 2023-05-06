Wayne LaMothe, Warren County’s director of planning and community development, was named the 2023 New York Planning Federation’s Heissenbuttel Award for Planning Excellence, the group’s highest award.

LaMothe received the award at the NYPF’s annual conference held recently in Saratoga Springs. He has a 42-year career with Warren County, starting as an intern in 1981. He became director of planning and community development in 2012.

LaMothe has helped secure over $36 million in program funding, and an additional $10 million of in-kind and private financing to support county and local projects. He also helped initiate the First Wilderness Heritage Corridor, started in 1988, and was awarded over $9.5 million for communities along the historic and culturally significant Upper Hudson River watershed.

'First Wilderness' corridor plan's origin recalled Claire Seleen, a junior at Glens Falls High School, spoke with Warren County Director of Planning Wayne LaMothe for the first in a number of virtual conversations highlighting the First Wilderness Heritage Corridor.

LaMothe was key in the county’s shift to using geographical information systems technology for tax maps and for other crucial mapping and data resources. He oversaw a successful housing rehabilitation program, led Warren County’s efforts in the distribution and implementation of American Rescue Plan Act funding, and helped lead the county’s COVID-19 pandemic data tracking.

“We are very thankful that the New York Planning Federation recognized Wayne for the outstanding work he has done for Warren County for more than four decades. He is a long-term employee who has done a great job for us. Warren County is a better place to live and work because of Wayne’s tireless efforts,” said Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a press release.