State and county officials are investigating complaints filed against Warren County’s longtime information technology director.

North Country Gazette’s June Maxam filed a complaint against Michael Colvin, the county’s IT director, with the Warren County Board of Supervisors and Board of Ethics on Dec. 12. Maxam’s accusations against Colvin were followed up and supported by a formal complaint to the state Office of Inspector General filed on Dec. 20 by StoredTech CEO Mark Shaw.

The complaint with the county states Colvin is allegedly using “his county position for personal gain and egregious conflicts of interest, piggybacking off his county position to further his own personal financial interests with his outside personal business.”

In addition to holding his title at the county, Colvin owns Colvin Technology, which contracts with some of the towns in the county to provide IT and security services.

Shaw’s complaints to New York state claim Colvin is performing his personal business while he is on the clock as a county employee. He also provided emails with timestamps to back up his claims.

Colvin did not respond to requests for comment, but County Administrator John Taflan shared with The Post-Star in January his thoughts about the complaints.

“Warren County has not been contacted by any New York State agency involving allegations raised by StoredTech regarding any Warren County employee. In addition, StoredTech has not filed any complaint with Warren County regarding any concerns about Warren County employees, including the allegations raised in a letter dated Dec. 20, 2022,” Taflan wrote in an email. “Warren County always cooperates fully with any New York state investigation and would do the same in this matter.”

He did also address Shaw’s claims of Colvin performing personal business on county time.

“As occurs in many workplaces, some of our employees have secondary employment outside of their Warren County employment, during hours when they are not on the clock for Warren County,” he said.

Colvin’s salary in 2022 was $94,362, according to seethroughny.net, a private website that compiles government spending data.

Maxam’s complaint outlines which sections of the General Municipal Law, Article 18 and Warren County Ethics and Disclosure Law she believes Colvin has violated including:

SECTION 5: Prohibition on use of municipal position for personal or private gain

SECTION 6: Disclosure of interest in legislation and other matters

SECTION 11: Private employment in conflict with official duties

SECTION 14: Use of Warren County resources

SECTION 18: Confidential information

Maxam’s claims state that Colvin, along with former county employees and Warren County supervisors, was allowing unauthorized access to employee emails, including allegedly allowing former Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore to view former County Attorney Mary Kissane’s emails.

The complaint also alleges Colvin of “illegally installing and maintaining security systems, alarms and surveillance systems within the county for hire without the required licensing by the NYS Department of State.”

In addition to installing the Warren County surveillance system, Colvin also installed a video surveillance system for the town of Lake Luzerne.

Though Shaw is the CEO of his own IT company, he has stated he is taking action as a concerned taxpaying citizen. He said in an email that as someone familiar with IT and liabilities surrounding technology, he is concerned about Warren County providing IT services to local towns and the Warren County IT director having a private business that services local towns with county resources allegedly during working hours.

Shaw also believes that Colvin’s private for-profit business appears to be exposing the taxpayers to unnecessary risks.

“I believe there are questions to be answered in terms of ethics, legality and licensing,” Shaw said in an email.

The Warren County Board of Ethics has not acted on the complaint yet.

Shaw’s complaint was forwarded to the attorney general from the Office of Inspector General. Shaw says both agencies are actively investigating the claims.