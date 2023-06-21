Warren County residents generally like the idea of composting as a way to keep solid waste out of local transfer stations, a consultant to the county board said Wednesday June 14. The county planning department is looking to create an organics management plan.

David Wright the consultant with GHD Group told the supervisors a committee comprised of county officials and local environmental groups surveyed 178 respondents and “at large the public supports a composting program.”

The program is looking at food scraps and yard waste, not sewage waste or biosolids. Wright went on to state “several legislative drivers” were at the head of their study, including the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, or New York’s Climate Act, which “supports the diversion of organic waste or landfill disposal.”

GHD released a preliminary report on the possible program. The state’s Solidwaste Management Plan was also released during the study, which Wright said also encourages composting as an alternative method of waste management.

“Through our study, what we found based on DEC estimates there is a potential to recycle as much as 32% of the total organic waste, excluding biosolids. That equates to about 24,000 tons per year,” Wright told the Board of Supervisors.

He said in conjunction with the county’s department of public works, they have narrowed it down to only two possible locations for a facility.

DPW Superintendent Kevin Hajos is already looking into grant funding for a pilot program for composting. Wright said that program would include backyard composting bins, a third trash bin at the curbside, or locations in the county for collecting food waste and scraps.

The GHD Group presented multiple options in terms of technology to the DPW and said the costs for a new facility range between $1.5 and $4 million, depending on the site and technology selected by the county.

“In summary, we believe there is strategic value for Warren County, including public interest and the DPW believes this is an opportunity to reduce the quantity of organic waste managed by landfill disposal currently,” Wright said.

The chair of the Adirdondack Compost Education Council Barbara Joudry also spoke at the meeting in support of the study and proposed plans.

“We completely endorse this report that they’ve (GHD) provided and working with them has been fantastic,” she said.