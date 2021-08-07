Warren County GOP endorses Zeldin for governor

The Warren County Republican Committee on Friday announced it has endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor.

“New York can’t survive another four years of Andrew Cuomo,” said Warren County GOP Chairman George Ferone in a news release. “I’m proud to endorse Lee Zeldin because he is the only candidate who can fire Andrew Cuomo and turn our state around.

"As a congressman, veteran and lifelong New Yorker, Lee has the skills and sensible policies to fix New York and restore it to glory.”

Zeldin has picked up the endorsement of 49 counties, which represent more than 84% of the state’s weighted gubernatorial vote, according to a news release. More than 50% is needed to become the endorsed Republican party candidate.

Other candidates who are in the race are former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani, who worked in the Trump administration and is the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Zeldin, who lives in Long Island, has been in Congress since 2015. Before that, he served in the state Senate from 2011 to 2014. He is a U.S. Army veteran and currently serves in the Army Reserve.

