Warren County GOP Committee poised to pick new chair

The Warren County Republican Committee will meet Wednesday to elect a new chairman, as the committee gears up for the fall county and local elections, said Queensbury Republican Chairman Tim McNulty on Sunday.

Current Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel and county Treasurer Michael Swan, both Republicans, have announced they will not seek reelection, and at least one Queensbury Town Board member will not seek reelection.

The county Republican Committee chairmanship has been vacant since George Ferone resigned in November.

Jake Sabo, who had been acting chairman since Ferone resigned, said recently that he had been unable to keep up with tasks because of an injury.

McNulty said in a telephone interview that it is unclear who might seek the chairmanship.

McNulty announced in a news release Sunday that the county committee is seeking letters of interest from potential candidates, in advance of a Feb. 15 endorsement meeting.

Letters of interest and resumes should be emailed by Feb. 1 to secretarywcrc@yahoo.com.

Countywide offices on the ballot in November are sheriff, treasurer, clerk and coroner.

McNulty said several people have mentioned an interest in running for clerk or treasurer, but none had yet submitted the required letter of interest to be considered for an endorsement.

Queensbury offices on the ballot in November are town supervisor, four at-large supervisor seats on the county Board of Supervisors, and four town board seats, one representing each ward.

McNulty said Ferone, the current 3rd Ward town councilman, will not seek reelection.