Lake George Village Mayor may be serving his last few weeks in office after 52 years as mayor, but Warren County wouldn't let him go out without an honor.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday declared March 17, 2023, "Mayor Bob Blais Day" in tribute to the mayor, who is leaving his post as America's longest serving active mayor.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, thanked Blais for all he has done for the region's economy and environment over the years.

Geraghty pointed to the major tourism events that come to Lake George each year, as well as the Lakefront Walkway and wastewater treatment plant projects he stewarded.

"Mayor Blais' legacy will live on for generations to come, and we can't thank him enough for all he has done for Lake George and our region," Geraghty said at the meeting. Blais will continue working with local tourism leaders to promote the lake and region after he retires from the mayor position.