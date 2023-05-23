Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty declared a state of emergency Tuesday amid concerns that New York City is trying to relocate by bus large numbers of migrants seeking asylum to counties around New York State.

Geraghty signed the order after multiple departments in the county came together for a newly formed task force meeting on Monday.

Declaring a state of emergency preserves the county's ability to receive federal and/or state financial assistance should the migrant crisis have a financial impact on Warren County, according to a county news release.

An executive order included with the emergency declaration states that owners of hotels, campgrounds, short-term rentals or multiple-room dwellings must receive permission from the Warren County Board of Supervisors to house relocated migrants.

Violations of the order could result in a criminal conviction of a class B misdemeanor and fines of up $2,000 per day per illegally housed migrant. The county sheriff's office is empowered to issue appearance tickets to violators, and the county attorney can secure cease-and-desist orders via the courts.

"Warren County residents and leaders have a long history of welcoming individuals from around the world to our beautiful county. However, a rapid increase of individuals in need of social services, public health assistance and other services provided by our county, city and town agencies has the potential to create significant problems for Warren County and municipalities across the county without proper planning and funding," Geraghty said in the news release.

Warren County residents speak out about migrants Several Warren County residents came out to voice their concerns or show their support for the possibility of migrants from Mexico coming to the area at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Friday.

Warren County Administrator John Taflan organized a task force of county agencies to review the county's procedures and options after members of the public shared their thoughts, concerns and fears at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Friday.

The task force includes officials from the county's Department of Social Services, Health Services Department, Office of Emergency Services, Sheriff's Office, Planning & Community Development Department, as well as representatives from Glens Falls Hospital and Hudson Headwaters Health Network.

The group met Monday with a representative of a local non-profit that works with immigrants to discuss potential concerns and options in dealing with large numbers of those seeking asylum, with more meetings scheduled for this week.

Warren is the latest among numerous upstate New York counties to take such action in response to the growing crisis in New York City, where tens of thousands of newly arrive aslyum seekers, many bussed from Texas, have overwhelmed the shelter system.

On Friday, Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman and Moreau Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz, Jr. also declared a state of emergency.

“Saratoga County has long been and continues to be a welcoming and diverse community, however this type of rapid population increase would overburden our social services, public health, emergency services, and other departments that are already dealing with a higher volume of cases and workload than they have in years past. By declaring an emergency, Saratoga County will be eligible for any state and federal funding that may become available,” he said in a news release.