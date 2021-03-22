 Skip to main content
Warren County Conservative Committee endorses 11 candidates
Warren County Conservative Committee endorses 11 candidates

The Warren County Conservative Committee has endorsed a bipartisan slate of 11 candidates for local offices.

Endorsements were handed out to the following Republicans: Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone, Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Michael Wild, Queensbury Town Clerk Caroline Barber, Queensbury Town Board 1st Ward Councilman Tony Metivier, Queensbury Town Board 2nd Ward Councilman Harrison Freer, and Jim Clark, councilman at-large candidate for Glens Falls.

The following Democrats were backed: Queensbury Supervisor John Strough, Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt, Glens Falls 5th Ward Supervisor Ben Driscoll, and P. Brent McDevitt, Queensbury at-large supervisor candidate. McDevitt is the son of Peter McDevitt.

When asked about the bipartisan slate, Warren County Conservative Party Chairwoman Carol Birkholz said the committee endorses candidates that espouse Conservative Party principles — regardless of party affiliation.

The state party says on its website that it supports lowering taxes, reducing spending, lessening regulation of small businesses and eliminating unfunded mandates.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

