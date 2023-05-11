On Thursday, the Warren County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of joining the CDTA, a merger Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins has pushed for since January.

“Today’s vote by the Warren County Board of Supervisors was a great move to stabilize and grow transportation services throughout Warren County,” Collins said in a statement. “On behalf of all the residents in the city of Glens Falls, I would like to thank the Board of Supervisors for being willing to work together in this partnership connecting people and communities. I don’t think anyone can understate the economic benefit of this merger between CDTA and (Greater Glens Falls Transit) as we move into our region’s busiest time of the public transportation year.”

County Administrator John Taflan explained at the special meeting that the board should not wait to vote on the merger until the May 19 meeting, when the window of opportunity to amend the public authorities law to include Warren County in the Capital District Transportation Authority, or CDTA, would close when the legislative session ends.

"There has already been a bill introduced into the Assembly by Assemblywoman (Carrie) Woerner that includes Warren County in that section of the public authorities law. Sen. (Dan) Stec's office has the appropriate language to introduce a bill into the Senate; however, he would prefer the board passed a resolution before he introduces that change" Taflan said.

He went on to refresh the board members about how talks about merging GGFT and CDTA began months ago at the beginning of 2023. Taflan listed the reasons GGFT could no longer be sustainable including not having enough staff to meet the public need, especially in the summer months when visitors, residents and businesses rely on public transportation. He also stated that the Department of Social Services, the Public Defender's Office, the Probation Department and the Warren County District Attorney's Office rely on the buses to bring in clients without transportation.

The county administrator said the merger was the best option in order to avoid GGFT ceasing operations after this year.

"The other option, if GGFT is not going to continue after this year, is for Warren County to take it over. We aren't any better equip or staffed to handle those responsibilities," Taflan said.

He went on to praise the work of GGFT since 1984, as he said only two public transportation systems run by municipalities still exist in New York state.

Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Kevin Geraghty said the county is looking forward to its new relationship with "a well-run and well-respected organization that has been providing public transportation around the Capital District for more than 50 years."

"We have appreciated the service provided by GGFT for the last 40 years, but amid changes that have occurred with the local and national workforces, joining with CDTA is in the best interests of Warren County residents and businesses,” he said.

CDTA also released a statement regarding the merger on Thursday afternoon.

“This is a great opportunity for Warren County and CDTA,” CDTA CEO Carm Basile said in the statement. “We are proud to expand our service area and strengthen the transportation services that are already in pave in the Greater Glens Falls-Queensbury-Lake George region. Becoming part of the authority will provide Warren County residents and employers with access to our menu of mobility services. Combining the resources of CDTA and GGFT will allow for innovative opportunities, economic development, and increased connections from Albany, Saratoga, Glens Falls and Lake George.”

CDTA said it will work with the city of Glens Falls to transition employees and also work to assume the GGFT assets, including equipment, property and other administrative items. The merger is set to take several months to complete.

"As we move through 2023, we know the key role that good transportation service plays in the development of our region and that’s a charge we take very seriously,” CDTA Board Chairman Jayme Lahut said in the news release. “Expanding services into Warren County and merging with GGFT will create new opportunities and connect people to the broader Capital Region.”