Warren County board does not vote on resolution to condemn Capitol riot, sends letter instead

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday did not take a vote on a resolution to condemn the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week and affirm the 2020 election results but instead is sending a letter to elected officials stating the same thing.
Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett had been circulating the resolution, but not all supervisors were on board. Some said it wasn't a subject the county should spend time on or that it was too divisive.
Board Chairwoman Rachel Seeber read the letter, which she said was crafted by a bipartisanship group of supervisors.
“The Warren County Board of Supervisors condemns all the violent and destructive acts done by the people, particularly those acts that have been perpetrated by those that do not seek peaceful protests and those that have contributed to the violence and destruction in 2020 and 2021, including those acts that attacked the Capitol of the United States of America on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, and implores all judicial and law enforcement agencies to administer swift and sure justice upon all who broke the law and on behalf of all victims who suffered from the acts of violence that occurred on that day and all of those days before us,” she said.
In addition, the letter affirmed that the voting was legitimate, including in Warren County, and resulted in the election of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
“We express support and gratitude to the Warren County Board of Elections,” she said.
The letter also called for a peaceful transfer of power.
Seeber said copies of the letter will be sent to U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville; Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon; state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury; and all elected supervisors.
Leggett pulled his original resolution.
“I will not bring this to the floor because the substance and intent were carried on by the letter that was read by the chairwoman,” he said.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, a Democrat, said she is pleased with the letter condemning violence around the country and at the Capitol and acknowledging the legitimacy of the election.
“I really appreciate that we’re able to pull together and compromise to make that statement come out of Warren County,” she said.
Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt, a Democrat, praised Leggett, who is an independent.
“Thank you for your courage in bringing forth your resolution. You started the ball rolling,” he said.
Strough dissents
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough, a Democrat, was not happy that the individual board members did not have to be put on record with a vote. He cited the county’s namesake, Joseph Warren, and the 644 soldiers listed on the Civil War monument in Glens Falls.
“They did not run from injustice. They did not hide from wrongfulness. They gave their lives defending the truth. There was a flurry of emails going among the supervisors asking for us not to put this to a vote,” he said.
Strough said he does not see what the controversy is. The resolution condemned the Jan. 6 violence and recognized that the presidential election was valid.
“Who would disagree with that? Putting this as a proclamation to avoid a vote is just not the right thing to do. If you wanted to vote in disagreement, you had the opportunity to do so,” he said.
Seeber, a Republican, corrected that it is a letter and not a proclamation.
Members of the public also spoke in favor of the board putting the resolution to a vote.
Diane Collins, of Glens Falls, said the county cannot look away from the violent insurrection caused by people being fed misinformation.
Fort Ann resident Bernice Mennis said it is a very simple and clear resolution.
“To think of this issue as divisive because it is not directly involved with Warren County is unreal. Warren County is part of our country going through dangerous times,” she said.
Stefanik weighs in
At the beginning of the meeting, Rep. Stefanik provided an update through a video while traveling in a car from Washington. She also condemned the riots.
“Americans have the right to constitutional and peaceful protest. They don’t have the right to commit violence on federal property,” she said.
She said the Capitol Police are working with law enforcement to track down those responsibilities and also ensure there is a safe transition of power.
Stefanik also said the recently passed COVID-19 relief package contains $4 billion in aid targeted for elementary and secondary education. There is also $400 million for infrastructure projects, $100 million for broadband and $45 million for higher education institutions, including $4.8 million for SUNY Adirondack.
