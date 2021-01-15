Warren County board does not vote on resolution to condemn Capitol riot, sends letter instead

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday did not take a vote on a resolution to condemn the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week and affirm the 2020 election results but instead is sending a letter to elected officials stating the same thing.

Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett had been circulating the resolution, but not all supervisors were on board. Some said it wasn't a subject the county should spend time on or that it was too divisive.

“The Warren County Board of Supervisors condemns all the violent and destructive acts done by the people, particularly those acts that have been perpetrated by those that do not seek peaceful protests and those that have contributed to the violence and destruction in 2020 and 2021, including those acts that attacked the Capitol of the United States of America on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, and implores all judicial and law enforcement agencies to administer swift and sure justice upon all who broke the law and on behalf of all victims who suffered from the acts of violence that occurred on that day and all of those days before us,” she said.