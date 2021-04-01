Warren County attorney resigning position at end of April

June Maxam of Chestertown filed a lawsuit alleging that county officials did not file required paperwork and says that board Chairwoman Rachel Seeber, Majority Leader Doug Beaty and Minority Leader Claudia Braymer should be removed from their positions as a result.

Other lawsuits include one from Enterprises Management Inc., which is headed by Victor Macri, which is seeking another $270,000 beyond what an appeals court awarded him for 3.86 acres of his land the county took for the now-abandoned runway extension project. The county is also involved litigation suing manufacturers of opioids.

After the executive session, Beaty inquired if the county has started the process for filling the position.

Robert Terwilliger is the assistant attorney in the office and there is a third person working in that office.

Braymer said this was the first meeting of the supervisors since they received Kissane’s resignation letter and discussion of the position was not on the agenda.

“I was here on the board the last time we went through this process and it takes a little bit of time,” she said.

Braymer suggested that perhaps the county should seek requests from legal firms in the interim while going through the process.