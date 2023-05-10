Warren County is asking property owners to check water pipelines leading to homes and businesses to confirm if lead materials are present.

Water system operators around the county are asking for cooperation as this inspection is required by a federal mandate. Those who do not perform the check will be contacted by their water system operators to notify them of requirements of this new federal program and arrange an inspection if needed.

The good news is: homeowners or property owners can quickly perform this check themselves, and easily report the results via a new website created by Warren County Department of Planning & Community Development.

These requirements stem from the 2021 Lead and Copper Rule Revision, or LCRR, issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which requires water system operators to create an “inventory” of water service pipeline materials in their service territory.

The service pipeline is the pipe that brings water from the water main into your home, and the EPA now mandates that municipal water authorities take inventory of service pipeline material for near future replacement projects.

The new website Warren County created can be found at warrencountyny.gov/servicelineinventory. It has an online form for reporting pipe test results to water system operators, as well as information to guide property owners through the process to quickly determine their service pipeline material.

If you do not know how to contact your system operator, the new county website includes contact information for all public water systems in Warren County. The new Warren County webpage also has information about the inspection process, requirements and more.

Diamond Point Water District customers do not have to perform the test, as the water district staff there have made other arrangements.

Don Coalts, acting chief water plant treatment operator for the City of Glens Falls, said the goal of this effort to is to "make sure that the water pipelines connected to our homes are safe."

"Thankfully we have good, clean water here in Warren County that does not contain lead, and ensuring that the last section of pipe at your home is safe is important as well,” he stated in a county news release on Wednesday.

Many Warren County residents use private wells for their water supply. Those who use private wells can also perform the pipeline check, and based on the results, determine what steps to take for their home water lines. Well users are not required to report their findings, but should remediate lead pipes as soon as possible.