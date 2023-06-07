The Warren County Board of Elections announced some changes to voting locations for the primary election set for Tuesday, June 27.

The board made the following changes based on the limited number of primaries taking place and the level of available polling location staff:

Glens Falls Ward 2 and Glens Falls Ward 3: All Democratic and Conservative voters go to Church of the Messiah, 296 Glen St., Glens Falls.

Queensbury and Lake George: All Conservative voters go to the Warren County Human Services Building, 1340 Route 9, Queensbury.

Bolton: All Conservative voters go to Warrensburg Jr/Sr High School, 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, or the Warren County Human Services Building.

Thurman: All Conservative voters go to Warrensburg Jr/Sr High School or Stony Creek Town Hall, 52 Hadley Road, Stony Creek.

Hague: All Conservative voters go to Horicon Community Center, 6604 Route 8, Brant Lake.

All other Republican and Conservative voters will vote at their usual primary election polling places.

The county elections board also announced early voting hours for the primary. Voters can cast ballots at the Warren County Human Services Building or at Glens Falls City Hall, 42 Ridge St., Glens Falls, at the following times:

June 17: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 18 : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 19: noon to 8 p.m.

June 20: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 21: noon to 8 p.m.

June 22: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 23: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 25: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit warrencountyny.gov/boe or call 518-761-6456. Sample ballots and additional polling location information are available on the website.