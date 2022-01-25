Warren County actively filling poll worker positions

QUEENSBURY — Warren County's Board of Elections is actively working to fill open positions for poll workers as the June primary and the remainder of election season draws near.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created the need for more poll workers. This is because a majority of poll workers have been older people or retired individuals who are opting to not work in the public eye as a result of the pandemic, according to a Warren County news release.

In the state, 55% of of poll workers are over 60 years old, making them potentially vulnerable to health complications as a result of COVID, according to the release.

Warren County Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner Beth McLaughlin said that poll workers provide a service critical to all New Yorkers.

"There is a shortage of workers on the local, state and national level, and we can use help in Warren County to make sure everyone can exercise their right to vote," she said.

Poll workers are paid to prepare polling places for voting, set up voting equipment, enforce social distancing, demonstrate voting procedures and close the polling place, among other things.

To be eligible in the state of New York, a person must be a registered voter in the state. If a person is 17 years old, they may be eligible if their school district participates in a program under New York State Education Law.

William VanNess, Warren County Board of Elections Republican commissioner, said residents would be helping New York vote by becoming a poll worker.

"We are encouraging voters of all ages to step up and volunteer to serve as a poll worker in our primary and general elections," he said in the news release.

Poll workers get paid for training and each election day that they work. Residents outside of New York City you can apply by filling out a form at www.elections.ny.gov/BecomePollworker.html.

Warren County residents who are interested can call the Warren County Board of Elections at 518-761-6456 and can also visit the board's office at the Warren County Human Services Building.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.