Voting reform bills pass on first day of Senate session

ALBANY — The state Senate Democratic Majority proposed and passed a package of voting reform bills during the Senate’s first day of session.

The package of nine bills includes establishing automatic voter registration, requiring polling locations on college and university campuses, and ensuring at least one early-voting location in each county.

“As elected officials, we should not fear making it easier for eligible voters to vote. We should welcome it,” Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-35, said at a press conference Thursday. “Easing access to voting provides the encouragement New Yorkers need to move forward.”

The passage of these bills comes a year after the Senate Democratic Majority passed its first round of voting reforms, including the establishment of early voting and allowing for same-day voter registration.

At the press conference, legislators said the new package is an essential expansion and improvement of the work they accomplished last year.

“A lot of folks have said Albany is dysfunctional, but to me this is a perfect example of what a functional government should look like,” said Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-20. “This is going to put us at the forefront of involving as many people in our democracy as possible.”