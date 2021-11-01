Voters to pick local leaders Tuesday

People will head to the polls today to decide local races and the fate of constitutional ballot questions — unless they are among the handful of residents who have already voted early.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Information about polling places can be found at warrencountyny.gov/boe for Warren County; washingtoncountyny.gov/197/Board-of-Elections for Washington County; and www.saratogacountyny.gov/departments/board-of-elections for Saratoga County. Visit poststar.com for more information about major races.

More people have taken advantage of early voting in Warren County than the last local election in 2019.

A total of 1,083 people voted early this year, compared with 862 two years ago, according to Warren County Democratic Elections Commissioner Beth McLaughlin.

The Washington County Board of Elections reported 314 voting early.

However, the two counties combined total of just under 1,400 is far below last year’s presidential election early voting total, which topped 24,000 for Warren and Washington counties.

Warren County features some high-profile races. Former Warren County Sheriff Bud York is seeking to unseat Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, a Republican who is seeking his fifth four-year term. York is running on the independent Working for You line. Also in the race is Democrat Rich Larkin, who is a current member of the Town Board.

In Lake Luzerne, Supervisor Gene Merlino is running as a write-in candidate to win a ninth term, along with a whole slate of candidates — Pamela Petteys, Roger Nelligan and Rayl Zubal. Current Town Board member Dan Waterhouse is the Republican nominee for supervisor and running with incumbent David O’Neal and newcomer James Niles on the Republican ticket. Incumbent Republican Mike Fazio is facing off against Margaret Paoloni, who has the People First ballot line, for a two-year seat.

McLaughlin said she and Republican Elections Commissioner Bill VanNess will start counting the Lake Luzerne write-in votes on Thursday at 9 a.m. and continue until completed.

Absentee votes will be counted at 10 a.m. on Nov. 15. The county had sent out 1,515 ballots and received 801 back as of Monday afternoon.

There are also contested supervisor races in Thurman with incumbent Susan Shepler seeking to win a second term on an independent line and being challenged by Republican Deb Runyon. In Johnsburg, Republican Thomas Zauner wants to unseat Democratic Supervisor Andrea Hogan.

Queensbury has the four incumbent at-large supervisors — Doug Beaty, Brad Magowan, Rachel Seeber and Mike Wild — being challenged by Democrat Brent McDevitt.

For the Queensbury Town Board, Democrat incumbent Harrison Freer is facing off against David Deeb in a rematch of the 2019 election for the Second Ward seat.

First Ward Councilman Tony Metivier, who won the Republican nomination in a primary, is being challenged by John Kassebaum, who has an independent line.

In Glens Falls, current Second Ward Councilman Bill Collins is running unopposed for mayor, and Fifth Ward Councilman Jim Clark is unopposed for councilman-at-large. There are contested races in two wards — Robin Barkenhagen and Robert Landry in Ward 2 and Ben Lapham and Hank Pelton in Ward 4.

At the county supervisor level, Democrat John Reilly is challenging Republican incumbent Dan Bruno in Ward 4, and Democratic incumbent Ben Driscoll is facing a challenge from Republican Phil Russell in Ward 5.

All incumbents in Lake George are running unopposed for reelection, but there is a special proposition. Voters will decide whether to approve creating of a special taxing district for emergency medical services

In Washington County, there are a handful of contested supervisor races. Greenwich Supervisor Don Ward, a Republican, is facing a challenge for a second term from Democrat James Nolan. White Creek Supervisor James Griffith, a Democrat, is seeking reelection to a second term and being challenged by Republican Sean Cossey.

In Fort Edward, board member Tim Fisher is running as a write-in candidate for supervisor. Lester Losaw is on the ballot as the Republican candidate for supervisor. However, Losaw abruptly resigned in July after the ballots had been printed.

In Saratoga County, Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz is running unopposed for reelection to a second term. The Town Board race features incumbent Kyle Noonan and Mark Stewart on the Republican lines and Democrat Erin Trombley seeking two seats.

There is a countywide race for sheriff, with incumbent Michael Zurlo, on the Republican and Conservative lines, being challenged by Norman Boyea on the Working Families line.

Statewide ballot questions

Voters will also decide the fate of five statewide ballot initiatives:

Proposition 1 would amend the constitution to cap the number of state Senate seats at 63, allow noncitizens and Native Americans to be counted for population totals and count incarcerated people as residents of where they were last at instead of the prison. It would also require seven of the 10 commissioners on the state Independent Redistricting Commission to approve of the new maps for Senate, Assembly and congressional seats. If the commission does not vote on any maps, then the Legislature can adopt them, with or without amendments.

Proposition 2 would amend the state constitution to establish people’s right to clean air, clean water and healthy environment.

Proposition 3 would eliminate the requirement that a citizen be registered to vote at least 10 days before an election.

Proposition 4 would allow people to request absentee ballots without having to give a specific reason.

Proposition 5 would increase the jurisdictional threshold for small claims court matters in New York City civil courts from $25,000 to $50,000.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.