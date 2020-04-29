Virtual town hall explores coronavirus impact with members of Congress

“I think public health data is going to drive those decisions and I also think conversations between the two countries are critically important,” she said. “We do that on a regional basis, but it’s going to have to be done at a federal level. We get often asked about a certain date, and I think again you have to look at public data over time when it comes to percentage of positive cases, when it comes to hospitalization rate, so I think this emphasizes the importance of that cross-border collaboration that we have both in the northern border caucus and just working with Canadians in general as our largest trading partner.”

As the last representative to speak Tuesday night, Stefanik tried to reassure viewers that their concerns about the rising unemployment numbers and financial assistance for those currently unemployed due to the pandemic were being taken into account and plans were being made to help as much as possible with regard to future efforts and payments.

“I think it’s important for viewers to know that the federal government and this Congress and everyone on this call voted in support of increased funding for unemployment,” she said. “I absolutely think that the federal government needs to do everything that we can to support New York and our unique needs because we are the epicenter.”

Rachel Burt writes for the Watertown Daily Times and Northern New York Newspapers and she can be reached by email at rburt@wdt.net.

