Village elections will take place on Tuesday for some communities. Here is a roundup of races:
Contested races:Cambridge:
- Mayor Carman Bogle is running for reelection and being challenged by Peter Simoneau. Trustee Alex Dery-Snider is on the ballot against Shea Imhof and Cassandra Weisburgh for two four-year seats. However, Dery-Snider announced on Thursday that she is withdrawing. Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the village municipal building at 56 N. Park St. (See full story, Page C1.)
Fort Ann:
- Denis Langlos is being challenged by former Mayor Russell Blair for a four-year term. Two seats on the board are open. Jeffrey Hamlin and Edward Sharrow are running, but Hamlin’s petition was invalidated. The polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m. at the Village Hall, 67 Anne St.
Lake George:
- Three people are running for two seats on the Village Board – Jose Filomeno, Alyson Miller and Randy Powell. Ray Perry is running unopposed to succeed Robert Blais, who has spent 52 years in the position. Voting will take place from noon until 9 p.m. at the Lake George Town Office.
Whitehall:
- Incumbents Patricia Norton and Bob Putorti Sr. and newcomer Tracy Ellis are seeking two four-year seats on the board. Voting will be held at the Whitehall Recreation Center on Tuesday from noon to 9 p.m.
Uncontested races: Argyle:
- Ian Hamilton and Anthony Montello are running unopposed for reelection. Voting will take place from noon to 9 p.m. at the town office building at 41 Main St.
Granville:
- Mayor Paul Labas and trustees Dean Hyatt and Daniel Brown are running unopposed for reelection. Polls are open from noon-9 p.m at 51 Quaker St.
Schuylerville:
- Incumbents Timothy LeBaron and Dan Baker are running unopposed for two four-year seats on the Village Board. Votes may be cast from noon to 9 p.m., at the Schuylerville firehouse at 35 Spring St.
South Glens Falls: Incumbents Timothy Carota and Joseph Orlow are running unopposed for two four-year positions on the Village Board. Votes may be cast from noon to 9 p.m., at the Village Hall, 46 Saratoga Ave.