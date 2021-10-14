Upgrading infrastructure, attracting business focus of Johnsburg supervisor candidates

JOHNSBURG — The race for Johnsburg town supervisor has incumbent Andrea Hogan seeking reelection to a third term to continue work on infrastructure projects, and challenger Thomas Zauner, who wants to attract more business to town.

Hogan, the Democratic candidate, said she is proud of the work the town has done to obtain grant funding to upgrade the water district. Hogan said she also wants to upgrade water infrastructure including replacing tanks and lines, which are about 100 years old at this point.

The town has purchased some equipment so it can repair sidewalks.

In next year’s budget, Hogan said she is increasing baseline pay to $15 per hour for all year-round staff. She believes this will help with employee retention.

“We have fabulous people working for the town and we want to keep them,” she said.

If reelected, she wants to continue to obtain more grant funding for a proposed sewer district. The town just received $750,000. None of the town has sewer and she wants to hook up about 100 properties along Main Street. The total price tag is about $9 million.

Hogan said she would like to continue working to develop more housing in town. Johnsburg needs more workforce housing and homes for young families, she said.

She wants to extend broadband service to any parts of the community that are lacking it.

In addition, she wants to create more events that will develop a sense of community.

“I think everybody acutely felt that sense of isolation over the last couple of years,” she said. “I really feel it’s important for our communities to put together programming that will bring people back to together, and get them focused on shared goals, shared values. How do we connect as human beings?”

Hogan said she would like the opportunity to serve for another term.

“I’ve now got the experience. I’ve got the connections and I’ve got the passion,” she said.

Thomas Zauner

Zauner said he is running because he believes the town needs more activities. He works as a bus driver and custodian at Johnsburg Central School and said the kids are suffering.

He would like to see more places where students can participate in activities such as bike racing or outdoor activities.

Zauner said he would also upgrade roadways in town.

“Some of the roads are pretty rough,” he said.

Zauner said he believes the town needs more business. Dollar General had been considering Johnsburg but could not find a suitable location. If elected, Zauner said he would try to see if the company would reconsider locating somewhere on Route 28, maybe not in the core downtown, but on the outskirts.

Zauner said he would like businesses to consider locating in Johnsburg — even if it was only part time. He cited the example of Bay Optical, which has a storefront in Warrensburg that is open two or three days a week. For example, Johnsburg could use a veterinarian.

Zauner said he would not want to see the town overdeveloped with housing so it starts to look like something like Clifton Park.

Zauner said he would take good ideas from anyone in the community, regardless of political party or background. There are a lot of people that are skilled in different areas.

“I’m willing to be open and listen to different people,” he said.

Zauner, 65, is a retired postmaster. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years starting as a carrier and working his way to oversee post offices in Clifton Park and Cambridge. He retired in 2017.

He has lived in town for four years. His wife is originally from Johnsburg.

“It’s a nice, small community,” he said.

Zauner has the Republican and Freedom Justice independent lines.

Four candidates are seeking two seats on the Town Board. Incumbent Arnold Stevens is the Republican candidate. Also running are Pete Olesheski of the Community Unity party, Robert Nessle of the Save the Park party and Kim Smith running under her self-named party.

Democratic Town Clerk Kathleen Lorah is being challenged by Jean Comstock, who has the Republican and People’s Voice lines.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

