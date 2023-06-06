GLENS FALLS — Construction projects will require road closures in Glens Falls this week on Bay Street and Murray Street.

City water and sewer crews will be performing work that requires closures on Wednesday of part of Bay Street and some other roads.

City officials said in news release that the closure will be in place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Bay Street, from the intersection of Fort Amherst Road to the intersection of Lexington Avenue. Webster Avenue will also be closed between Glen Street and Bay Street.

Traffic will be detoured from the intersection of Fort Amherst Road and Bay Street to the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Bay Street. Traffic will also be detoured from the intersection of Bay Street and Webster Avenue to the intersection of Webster Avenue and Glen Street.

The work being done will specifically be performed at and around the intersection of Webster Avenue and Bay Street, officials said. The city Water and Sewer Department will be performing video exploration of the sewer lines.

Emergency services and local traffic will still have access to navigate through the detours as needed.

Murray Street between Henry Street and Pruyn’s Island Drive will be closed on Thursday for work on the Glens Falls Connector Project. This involves installation of sidewalks and curb ramps along Murray Street that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), drainage structures, signing and striping, as well as new pedestrian signals at the intersection of Murray Street and South Street. The project also includes the installation of two new pedestrian bridges which will cross the Glens Falls Feeder Canal — one of which will be installed this Thursday.

The closure will take place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be no traffic allowed on or off Pruyn Island except in the event of a police or fire emergency.