Note to readers: Officials with the library said the meeting, which was listed on its website for Tuesday night, is not taking place at that time. The calendar has been updated to show a board meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18:

LAKE LUZERNE — More than a month after a drag queen story hour was indefinitely postponed at the Rockwell Falls Library following public criticism, its board of trustees is set to discuss the controversy and plan for the future.

But the performer who was originally scheduled to lead the event is no longer available.

On the agenda for the next regular library board meeting are five subtopics surrounding the drag story hour controversy, an issue that became a public debate topic with this Facebook post on April 8:

“Rockwell Falls Public Library is proud to present our first Drag Queen Story Hour with the Capital Regions own Scarlet Sagamore! This gives us the opportunity in sticking with our Vision Statement to be at the programming forefront within SALS (Southern Adirondack Library System), providing opportunities for our patrons to participate in cultural growth.”

Following a packed board meeting several days before the schedule show, in which many residents spoke out against the program while some said they supported it, the library announced it was postponing the show in order to do more research. The library promised a final decision on rescheduling by June 1.

Jake Evans, a.k.a. Scarlet Sagamore, the performer who was scheduled to host the event before the library’s board chose to put it on hold, sat down with The Post-Star in April to give his perspective on what he said was a misunderstanding about drag story hours. He discussed at the time why he wanted bring awareness to people of all ages.

“Drag is really such a complex term, it could really mean a bunch of different things,” Evans said at the time. “People say it has to do with gender bending, but that’s not always the case.”

After the special board meeting in early April, which brought out many angry residents, the library again posted to their Facebook page.

The agenda for the next meeting, which the library said will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, has five subcategories for the drag story hour issue. Those include moving forward with research on the event, the status of re-scheduling with a note that the performer “has moved out of the area and will not re-schedule with us,” procedures for the future, board review on all upcoming programming and a policy wording suggestion.

In addition to the next meeting, an election for two library board trustee seats is taking place on Tuesday. The seats are part of the Hadley-Luzerne school district ballot. Running for the position are: Josh Jacquard, Robin Cammarata, Jade Eddy and Kathleen Jones.