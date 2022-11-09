Unofficial vote totals became clearer in early morning hours

Unofficial election results rolled in throughout the state into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Some Washington County municipalities experienced issues with ballot printing on Tuesday, which delayed the final results being reported to the state Board of Elections. New ballots were reprinted before the afternoon, but the morning ballots cast were not read by the machine and needed to be hand-counted.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was reelected after releasing a statement of concern regarding the "integrity of the election" after the ballot issues were reported. Stefanik defeated Democrat challenger Matt Castelli with 165,634 votes to the 113,255 cast for Castelli.

Republican challenger Liz Joy was not so lucky in the 20th Congressional District as she was defeated by U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, a Democrat from Amsterdam, 153,137 votes to 127,336.

Early numbers posted shortly after the polls closed at 9 p.m. on Tuesday showed Democratic candidates in the lead in most races, however Republican voters showed up to the polls and numbers became more evenly spread as the night went on.

Democrats Castelli, along with Jean Lapper, who ran against Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and Assembly member Carrie Woerner gathered at The Park Theater in Glens Falls on Tuesday evening with an intimate group of supporters and local city and town officials as they awaited results.

Lapper's husband, who was in attendance Tuesday night, said she was the perfect fit for the job due to her compassion for people that was so needed in the world. Lapper lost to Stec by a little over 20,000 votes.

Woerner left the theater early, but still shared her thoughts on the win at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

"I look forward to continuing to represent the people of the 113th Assembly District. I thank the voters for placing their faith in me," Woerner told The Post-Star after the results came in.

Woerner's challenger, Republican Dave Catalfamo, who once served in the Gov. George Pataki administration, congratulated his opponent Wednesday.

"I called Assemblywoman Woerner today and left a message congratulating her on her hard-fought victory. I wish her success in her return to Albany, because her success is our success. The to-do list is long. Having knocked on more than 4,000 doors, I know too many of our neighbors are hurting. They can't afford the basic cost of living. New York is the highest-taxed state in America, and when coupled with record inflation, it is literally forcing people to choose between eating and heating," Catalfamo told The Post-Star in an email on Wednesday. "I got in this race because I wanted to restore balance, common sense and accountability to our state government that has eroded New Yorkers' rights and left too many people voiceless."

Catalfamo said "it's clear the redistricting made a difference" in the voting outcome, but he was proud of the campaign.

"A strong democracy starts with the competition of ideas, fair election districts and individuals who are willing to step forward and serve. I love our community and our state dearly, and while I won't be serving in elected office, I will continue to do whatever I can to help ensure our best days lie ahead. Finally, I am just enormously grateful for all the support we received, the incredible hard work of our team and the love of family and friends," he said.

Both the 43rd and 44th Senate districts were won by Republicans.

For the 44th Senate District, Republican Sen. James Tedisco defeated Democratic challenger Michelle Ostrelich with 67,734 votes to Ostrelich’s 50,655 total.

Assemblyman Jake Ashby, a Republican, was the victor in the 43rd District with 61,146 votes to Democrat Andrea Smyth, who had 54,108.