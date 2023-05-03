Two newcomers are vying for the Warren County clerk position, as the current County Clerk Pam Vogel is not seeking reelection after 19 years in office.

The Warren County Republican Committee is endorsing Emily McCabe McCarthy and the county’s Democratic Committee has chosen Carrie Black.

Black, a mother of two young children also, began petitioning March to be on the ballot this November according to her campaign’s Facebook page.

On April 5, Black submitted more than 1,000 signatures from Warren County residents for her candidacy.

“I’ve learned so much from going door to door and speaking with residents from every town and village throughout our great county, listening to what issues really matter to you. I’m so grateful for the hospitality and friendly support that you’ve shown me, and promise that if elected, I will work hard everyday to make you proud,” she posted.

On Friday, Black shared that she recently met with the current clerk.

“This week I had the privilege and honor of meeting with Pam Vogel, Warren County clerk and many dedicated Warren County staff. It was a pleasure getting to speak with Pam, and I look forward to continuing her commitment of service to Warren County,” she wrote.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Black is a paralegal who currently works as the assistant director for accounting and finance for SUNY Adirondack, a position she has held since 2018.

She also spent six years at Champlain Stone as a corporate planner and then a controller, as well as working as an accountant in Hudson Falls for five years prior to that.

McCabe McCarthy announced the launch of her political campaign on her personal Facebook on April 12 and has since also created a website.

According to a news release she put out on Saturday, “she is a native of Queensbury and has spent most of her life as a Warren County resident. After living in Albany for 10 years she moved back to Queensbury with her husband, Andrew, to raise their two daughters, Hazel and Molly.”

McCabe McCarthy lists 17 years of public service, as well as being a certified counselor and licensed notary public, as part of her qualifications for serving as county the clerk.

“I am running for county clerk because I believe my education and my 17 years experience working with the public makes me an excellent candidate for this position. As you know, the most important role of the county clerk is to provide excellent customer service. I know I have some pretty big shoes to fill given the exceptional work of the county’s two previous county clerks, Pam Vogel and Caryl Clark, but as an Ivy League-educated, and Division I All-American cross country runner, I have never been one to back away from a challenge,” she said in the news release.

Her extensive background includes: working as a school counselor, a correspondence coordinator for the New York State Assembly, the Office of Victims Services as a crime victims specialist and for Warren County as the deputy elections commissioner under Mary Beth Casey. She interned for former District Attorney Kate Hogan and former Gov. George Pataki, according to her news release.

Both women actively attend community events and were recently spotted at Glens Falls Wing Fest, where McCabe McCarthy served as a volunteer and Black participated in the hot wing eating contest.