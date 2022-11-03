Two vie for unexpired seat on Warrensburg Town Board

WARRENSBURG — Two candidates will be on the ballot Tuesday to fill an unexpired term on the Town Board.

Joyce Reed, the town’s water and sewer clerk, is running on the Republican line.

Janet Tallman, a civil engineer, is at the bottom of the ticket on the Tallman for Warrensburg line.

The winner will take the seat vacated by Donne-Lynn Winslow, who resigned in December with two years left in her term.

The board decided in February not to appoint a replacement, leaving it up to the voters to choose Winslow’s successor. The seat will be up for re-election to a four-year term in November 2023.

Joyce Reed is a Warrensburg native and graduate of Warrensburg Central School. She declined to give her age, saying that “everybody in town knows me.” Her address is 191 River St.

Reed is retired from a 36-year career in the banking industry. Along with her job as the town water and sewer clerk, she is on the town’s comprehensive planning committee. She was, as she put it, “very vocal” in her opposition last year to a proposed demolition moratorium in the village’s historic district.

“As a lifelong resident, I am proud of our hometown and its growth and welcoming ways,” Reed wrote in a statement. “As a Town Board member, I would be proud to represent our residents in welcoming new ideas and new businesses that will continue to grow and move our town forward. By making decisions based on the voice of our residents, the actual facts and doing the research, we can accomplish this growth all while maintaining that welcoming hometown feeling we are all proud of.”

In an interview, Reed added, “I can speak for the residents, not about them, and address what the town needs. It’s about going forward, not backward.”

Tallman is 44 and lives at 15 Mountain View Ave. She is a civil engineer with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Minnesota. She serves on the town economic development committee. This is her third bid for Town Board.

“I’m running because I can’t stand the idea of anyone running unopposed,” Tallman said. “Voters deserve to have a choice. Public service is very important to me, and helping my community become better.

“Warrensburg is on the edge of seeing some very large changes,” Tallman continued. “I want to be part of helping the town to preserve the many wonderful things it has now and build on them.”

Tallman wants to improve the town’s community, “not the buildings but the relationships citizens have with each other. That’s bolstered by the civic organizations and volunteerism now in town. I’d like them to thrive.”

Tallman’s experience as a civil engineer “would give me a different voice and perspective than the current board members,” she said. “I could help them look at options and issues in different ways that would help us find a different solution.”

Tallman has been endorsed by Donne-Lynn Winslow and Teresa Whalen, director of Warrensburgh Beautification Inc., who serves with Tallman on the town economic development committee. In a letter to The Post-Star, Whalen pointed to Tallman’s involvement at town, planning and zoning board hearings, her contribution to the town’s application for a NY Forward grant for community revitalization, and her assistance in applying for a Community Block Development Grant for housing repair funds.