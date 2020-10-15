Two NY-21 debates set for next week; third one officially off

The campaign of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Wednesday again criticized Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb for not taking part in a debate that was going to be hosted by Spectrum News next week.

Cobb’s campaign fired back, saying that they never agreed to participate in the event.

The candidates will face off in debates on Monday at WWNY-TV in Watertown and at WPTZ-TV in Plattsburgh on Wednesday. A third debate was to take place on Oct. 23 at Spectrum News in Albany.

Cobb on Thursday announced that she had tested negative for COVID-19 and called on Stefanik to get a test before the two debates. Stefanik’s campaign said she will be tested ahead of the debate and will release her results. She has been tested multiple times and been negative, the campaign said.

The original plan was for there to be three debates in the race for the NY-21 Congressional District seat. The Stefanik campaign had announced the schedule on Aug. 12 and said both candidates had agreed to participate.

However, the Cobb campaign said after Stefanik’s announcement that there was no commitment by Cobb to take part.