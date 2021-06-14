Two Corinth Town Board members vie for supervisor post

Collura said the town should try to attract more tourists. Corinth is in the middle of Lake George and Saratoga Springs. Corinth also has recreational amenities, he said.

The town already has a well-used hiking trail. He said he would like to expand that and get some biking trails.

Collura said the town should open up some trails to ATVs and high-end utility vehicles. There is a town in New Hampshire that has attracted visitors with these types of trails and they spend money. Maybe some of the mill property could be used for that, he said.

“It generates overnight stays. It helps the restaurants,” he said.

Collura said he is fiscally conservative. While on the board, he pushed to get reports on how overtime money was spent and also led the effort to implement time clocks for employees.

“I’m going to run it more like a business and look out for the people’s money,” he said.

Collura said he also believes in term limits.

If he does not win the primary, he said he will likely step aside. He will remain on the board until the end of his term in two years. That would be about 12 years, so he believes that is enough.

There is also a Republican primary for the Town Board. Edward Byrnes, Kiley Crooks and Joseph Mihalek are seeking two Republican ballot lines.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

