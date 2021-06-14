Two Corinth Town Board members vie for supervisor post

CORINTH — Attracting new businesses to Corinth is a goal shared by both candidates vying for the Republican nomination for town supervisor.
Longtime Supervisor Richard Lucia is not seeking reelection. Running to replace him are two incumbent members of the Town Board — Eric Butler and Jeffrey Collura.
Eric Butler
Butler said he believes that Corinth is on the verge of a big growth in development and wants to lead the town into this new chapter.
The community has suffered economically with the closure of the International Paper mill. There have been efforts to bring in a new business, but they have been unsuccessful. Butler said he would like to see an investor buy the property and turn it into an industrial park to attract three or four mid-size companies.
“It might be a little more achievable,” he said.
Another priority of Butler’s is encouraging the development of more community activities.
“We don’t have a farmers market in town, or crafts fair. Promote some music events, just to revitalize our community — get people out of their houses,” he said.
Butler said he believes that Corinth should also promote its outdoor recreational activities. The town has nice hiking trails, a local waterfront and a few campgrounds.
Butler said he would bring his 25 years of leadership experience to the table. He managed two different midsize printing companies and owned his own business for four years. He said he leads with a collaborative approach.
“I’m a teamwork type of guy. I believe in surrounding yourself with good people — getting all the ideas and making a decision,” he said.
Butler also has served 11 years on the Planning Board, including 10 as the chairman.
He served three years in the U.S. Army after high school.
Butler currently works as the groundskeeper for the village of Corinth Department of Public Works. He said he was tired of commuting to Albany.
Butler also has the Conservative Party line, but said if he does not win the GOP primary, he will step aside and end his campaign.
Jeffrey Collura
Jeffrey Collura said he has been on the board for nine years and believes he can do more as supervisor.
He believes his experience as a contractor will help in bringing development to the town. He owns ADK Projects, which builds residential homes.
“I’m pretty good at contracts and closing deals,” he said.
Collura said he believes that a pellet plant would be a good fit for the former International Paper plant because people burn pellets for heat and many people are involved with the logging industry in Corinth.
Collura said the town should try to attract more tourists. Corinth is in the middle of Lake George and Saratoga Springs. Corinth also has recreational amenities, he said.
The town already has a well-used hiking trail. He said he would like to expand that and get some biking trails.
Collura said the town should open up some trails to ATVs and high-end utility vehicles. There is a town in New Hampshire that has attracted visitors with these types of trails and they spend money. Maybe some of the mill property could be used for that, he said.
“It generates overnight stays. It helps the restaurants,” he said.
Collura said he is fiscally conservative. While on the board, he pushed to get reports on how overtime money was spent and also led the effort to implement time clocks for employees.
“I’m going to run it more like a business and look out for the people’s money,” he said.
Collura said he also believes in term limits.
If he does not win the primary, he said he will likely step aside. He will remain on the board until the end of his term in two years. That would be about 12 years, so he believes that is enough.
There is also a Republican primary for the Town Board. Edward Byrnes, Kiley Crooks and Joseph Mihalek are seeking two Republican ballot lines.
