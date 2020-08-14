Trump supporters stage rally in Juckett Park

HUDSON FALLS — About 25 people attended a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Friday in Juckett Park.

Participants were scattered around the park to respect social distancing. The event was organized by two groups, Hudson Falls for Trump and Friends Who Support President Trump.

The event came days after former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, selected Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate. However, Bill Bombard, of Friends Who Support President Trump, said the rally was not in response to Harris, but had been planned a year in advance. His group has been holding two rallies per month in support of the president at various locations throughout the area.

Bombard said he did not have an opinion about Harris.

Thomas Martin, of Greenfield, did have an opinion, saying he believes she is not qualified to be president. Martin said Harris, who was a presidential candidate herself, seemed to stumble during the Democratic debates about her record.

“She couldn’t answer anything regarding being (district attorney) in (Sacramento) California,” she said.