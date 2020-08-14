Trump supporters stage rally in Juckett Park

HUDSON FALLS — About 25 people attended a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Friday in Juckett Park.
Participants were scattered around the park to respect social distancing. The event was organized by two groups, Hudson Falls for Trump and Friends Who Support President Trump.
The event came days after former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, selected Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate. However, Bill Bombard, of Friends Who Support President Trump, said the rally was not in response to Harris, but had been planned a year in advance. His group has been holding two rallies per month in support of the president at various locations throughout the area.
Bombard said he did not have an opinion about Harris.
Thomas Martin, of Greenfield, did have an opinion, saying he believes she is not qualified to be president. Martin said Harris, who was a presidential candidate herself, seemed to stumble during the Democratic debates about her record.
“She couldn’t answer anything regarding being (district attorney) in (Sacramento) California,” she said.
Martin said he supports the president because he does not like the civil unrest that is taking place in the country and he worries that Democrats would be soft on immigration.
“If Biden and Harris get in, they’re going to open the border up and let everybody come in,” he said.
Linda Barrett, of Fort Ann, said she supports the president because of his stewardship of the economy before the pandemic. Her 401(k) retirement fund saw tremendous growth, she said.
Josh Ellis, of Queensbury, also said he likes what the president has done for the economy. He said he likes that Trump speaks his mind — even though Trump might say “crazy” things at times.
“I really appreciate the fact he’s candid,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.