GLENS FALLS — The lunch hour on Centennial Circle in the City of Glens Falls was a lively scene on Friday.

At noon, members from the Saratoga-Warren-Washington Progressive Action group were joined by other locals to "to demand accountability for former president and his co-conspirators for all their frauds & crimes, including criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, which culminated in the violent attack on our country" on Jan. 6, according to their flyer about the rally.

The group of about 15 gathered in light of the recent grand jury indictment charging former President Donald Trump with 34 counts of crimes that have yet to be disclosed.

The small crowd held their "Not Above the Law" signs on the sidewalk and heard beeps and shouts of support from passing cars, along with those who shouted "get a job" or explicit insults.

One man was so enraged when he drove by, he decided to park and shout back at the group from the opposite sidewalk.

Several women suggested the man was "on something" and "seriously unhinged" as he repeatedly shouted "Democrats are pedophiles" for the majority of the hour-long demonstration.

When he was approached by a Post-Star reporter, the man who chose not to reveal his name, admitted he chose his select few words for shock value, rather than what he truly believes.

"I know all Democrats aren't pedophiles, I'm not an idiot, but you know what? It gets people going. It gets a response. It pushes a button," he said. "Democrats and Republicans don't want Trump to come back to Congress, Why? Because it's always been the good ol' boys club and he is an outsider."

Views differed on the other side of the street.

Joe Seeman, one of the events organizers, shared why he came out Friday afternoon.

"This is the bizarre, fascistic hatred that Trump and his party are inspiring," Seeman said referencing the man across the street and another man who parked and approached the crowd on foot.

He claimed the man's views mirrored statements made by Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.

"We, here, believe in civility, democracy and the rule of law. Those used to be things that I thought Republicans and Democrats believed in, but I guess Republicans believe in hatred," he said standing with his "not above the law" sign and large American flag. "They believe that Trump is above the law and they believe when you lose an election, you do everything you can to try and hold onto office."

A former columnist at The Daily Gazette in Schenectady, Carl Strock was on the scene, but left after laughing hysterically at a man in the group wearing a "MAGA Ultra" hat who said "Trump never lied."

He asked the man if he felt the same about Trump's allegedly infidelity and former President Bill Clinton's scandal, to which the man replied "No! Trump never lied!"

Women's rights activist Enid Mastrianni also joined the group on Friday.

"I'm a women's rights organizer and I am just stunned and how we are going back in time," she said as she shook her head.

