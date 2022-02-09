Trump endorses Stefanik for reelection

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday gave North Country U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik his “complete and total” endorsement in her bid for reelection in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is the House Republican Conference Chair. She became a staunch supporter of Trump in the second half of his presidency during his first impeachment trial. She defended him against inquiries into his dealings with Ukraine ahead of the 2020 election. She also defended him in his second impeachment when he was accused of inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

In Stefanik’s reaction to the endorsement, she referred to Trump as “President Trump,” omitting the “former” in his title. Trump praised Stefanik for her loyalty to him.

“Elise will continue to fiercely defend our movement and expose the Radical Left’s lies,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump said Stefanik is one of the America First movement’s greatest “warriors.”

“She destroyed Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Corrupt Cuomo and Wacky Liz Cheney,” he said, referring to a California congressman who was one of the leaders of Trump’s first impeachment trial, the former New York governor who resigned last year amid a string of sexual harassment and ethics controversies and the former House Republican Conference chair who was ousted by her own party and replaced by Stefanik.

Trump said Stefanik is “strong” on issues like election integrity, the Second Amendment, veterans, farmers, military and law enforcement.

Stefanik said she was “humbled and honored” to get Trump’s endorsement and called him a “good friend.”

She said her goal, if reelected, is to “flip the House, fire Nancy Pelosi and save America.” By “fire Pelosi,” she’s referring to returning the House to Republican control, which would remove Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She’s been using Trump’s catchphrase from a television show — “You’re fired” — to describe this process.

Last month, Stefanik joined Trump at a fundraiser at one of his resorts, bringing in $3.2 million at the event for Republican candidates. While fundraising, Stefanik voted by proxy, citing “the ongoing public health emergency” of the coronavirus pandemic as her reason. This method of voting, while commonly used by members of both major political parties, brought criticism from her Democratic opponents in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

Democrats Bridie Farrell, Matt Castelli, Matt Putorti and Ezra Watson are running for Stefanik’s seat.

At this fundraiser Trump predicted Stefanik would be elected president in 2028.

New York’s new congressional district map increases the square mileage of NY-21, cutting out population centers like Fort Drum, stretching further down into the Mohawk Valley and adding counties all along the state’s border with Vermont.

Watson, who lives in Wilton, is the only candidate whose residency in the district would be impacted by the redistricting. He has said he plans to continue running and if he wins, will move into the new district.

Though Stefanik said the Democrats “illegally gerrymandered” the state’s lines in their redistricting process, she stands to benefit from the changes.

Stefanik Campaign Executive Director Alex DeGrasse said the expanded NY-21 district brings in new Trump voters. He said that Trump won the district with about 10.5 percentage points over Biden in the 2020 election. With the new district lines, he’s calculated that advantage to be 19 percentage points — nearly double.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0