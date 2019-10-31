Transparency, finances at issue in Thurman Town Board race

{{featured_button_text}}

THURMAN — All four candidates running for two seats on the Town Board agree that the town needs a new direction.

The field includes Republicans Edward Brown and Janet Wood and Democrats Randy Galusha and Kathy Templeton. None of them are incumbents, although Templeton was on the board in 2017. Incumbent Brenda Ackley did not seek reelection and incumbent Gail Seaman is running for town clerk.

Edward Brown

Brown said his big issues are making government more open and fixing infrastructure.

“It’s so out of control — no transparency, no credibility. Our equipment is falling apart. Our buildings are falling apart,” he said.

Brown said Supervisor Cynthia Hyde has been keeping information from the current board.

Hyde has been criticized for not telling the rest of the members of two breaches of the town’s bank accounts.

Brown said the town has to get its financial house in order including submitted required audit reports to the state.

Brown would like to bond to get new equipment and maybe a building for the Highway Department. He is a retired town highway worker and is now a part-time employee at the transfer station.

Brown said the culture of the town needs to change because officials are playing favorites.

“They want to do it for their buddy instead of what’s good for the people,” he said.

Brown also has an independent Sons of Liberty ballot line.

Randy Galusha

Galusha, a lifelong resident of the town, said he wants more unity on the board because he is very disappointed in the current state of politics.

“I’m trying to get involved and hopefully be a positive influence to bring both sides together and move our town forward and, hopefully, in the right direction,” he said.

In addition to straightening out the finances, Galusha said he would also like to create an asset management plan to make repairs and improve and replace infrastructure and equipment.

Galusha said his experience as a professional engineer with the state Department of Environmental Conservation would be a valuable asset to the town. He was in charge of multimillion projects. He also had to work with people at all levels of government, he said.

“That’s where I kind of learned my skills as far as dealing with people in some very contentious settings at times,” he said.

He said the town must also get more subscribers for the white space internet system or explore alternatives, including getting out of the system. 

Galusha said he also brings his experience as owner of Toad Hill Maple Farm.

Kathy Templeton

Kathy Templeton had previously served on the board for one year in 2017, and she said she wanted to accomplish more tasks, starting with restoring civility.

“The consistent thing that the folks I talk to say what they want is a board that works together and doesn’t shout at each other,” she said.

Templeton said he would like to see a purchase order system for the town and the Highway Department. She would like to improve the budgeting process to build up savings to repair the highway garage, paint the Town Hall and repair hardwood floors.

Templeton said when she was on the board, she reviewed the bills every month and, on one occasion, she found a vendor that was not from the area. She checked it out. It turned out to be legitimate. Templeton said this is an example of her due diligence.

“I looked at things. I paid attention. I was at the Town Hall three days a week, putting in my time,” she said.

Templeton said maybe SLIC Network Solutions, which is going to come into the town at some point, could use the white space technology to get internet to underserved areas.

Templeton is a stay-at-home mom and was formerly a columnist for the Adirondack Journal. She also has the independent Center Party line.

Janet Wood

Janet Wood said the town needs a new direction, and the “craziness” has got to stop.

“It’s turned into a laughingstock and that’s what’s really bothering me,” she said. “I’ve lived here all my life and it’s never been like this.”

Wood said the town has to straighten out its financial situation.

She is particularly worried about that the town has not been able to get a line of credit to replace highway equipment.

“They’re working with a grader that has two gears and no reverse and winter is coming,” she said.

Wood said she would like to bring back some of the old traditions like the Jack Wax Party, which had to be canceled since the town cannot host public functions using its bathrooms because its septic system has not been registered with the state.

Wood said she is honest and hardworking. She frequently works 80 to 90 hours per week as a cook for New Way Lunch. She said she plans to cut back her schedule.

She also has the independent People’s Voice line.

