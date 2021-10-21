Tourism, environment among issues in contentious Queensbury at-large supervisor race

QUEENSBURY — Protecting the environment, attracting more visitors to the region and helping businesses recover from the pandemic are among the issues facing five candidates seeking four Queensbury at-large supervisor seats.

The four incumbent Republicans — Doug Beaty, Brad Magowan, Rachel Seeber and Mike Wild — are seeking reelection to two-year terms and being challenged by Democrat Brent McDevitt. Beaty, Magowan and Seeber are also running under the Team Queensbury banner and McDevitt and Wild have the Conservative Party ballot line.

The race has been contentious with accusations of signs being stolen and one candidate’s criminal past being brought up.

Doug Beaty

Beaty is seeking his sixth term. He said in an email that he believes that some of the accomplishments of the last term were getting hot meals reinstated for seniors and providing $50,000 in occupancy tax funding for the Special Olympics. He said the county also has upgraded its infrastructure, paved roads throughout the county and protected the waterways.

He said if reelected he would work to get more face-to-face contact for shut-in seniors and provide them hot meals five days per week.

He said he would continue to be a fiscal watchdog for the taxpayers and ensure that the $12 million in federal stimulus dollars are spent wisely.

“It is your money — not the supervisors’,” he said.

Beaty said he is excited about the new Ice Castles event in Lake George, which he believes is a huge boost for generating more year round tourists and residents.

Beaty supports the proposed law to require septic systems to be inspected upon transfer of the properties.

“I have been a leading voice on protecting our lakes. We lose our quality of the water (i.e.: lakes), we lose the economic engine that benefits all county residents, which is tourism,” he said.

Beaty said he brings “honesty, integrity, common sense and hard work” to the table. He added that he is not afraid to take a position against the majority of the board after doing his homework. He cited examples of opposing the airport runway expansion project, which was canceled after the FAA said it was not needed, and working to hold Siemens accountable for failure to deliver the promised savings with the co-generation plant. The county received a check for $500,000 as a part of the settlement.

Brad Magowan

Brad Magowan said he is seeking reelection to his third term because he wants continue listening to residents so they can have a voice. He believes he can work with the other supervisors on goals that promote the health and stability of the county as it comes out of the pandemic.

Magowan said the board should focus on protecting the needs of its residents and how to best use the stimulus funds.

Magowan also supports the septic inspection law.

“This is policy change that has to be done for the protection of our great bodies of water that we all love so much. We need to start sooner than later as our climate changes every year. Protecting our beauty is and should be the most important factor,” he said.

Magowan said he brings a “blue-collar” perspective to the board as a self-employed businessman. He has worked for 38 years as a contractor and a mechanical and electrical consultant for the robotics industry.

“I know how hard life can be on all of us. I don’t claim to be a politician and don’t want to be known as one,” he said. “Being able to work with and respecting all elected candidates along with the directors and great county employees makes even a stronger case to bring me to the table.”

Brent McDevitt

Brent McDevitt said he considers himself a fiscal conservative and wants to “tighten the wrench on spending and to ensure that the monies that are being spent in Warren County are done in a conservative, intelligent and thoughtful manner for the residents.”

He believes that the county should not have awarded $6,000 stipends to Beaty and Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer for their new positions as majority and minority leaders, respectively, on the county board. McDevitt said traditionally a majority leader position holds meetings with its caucus and there have been no such meetings.

McDevitt said he wants to make sure to get federal stimulus dollars into the hands of small business owners to help them with the costs of implementing safety measures and other expenses they have incurred to help stay afloat.

McDevitt said he also supports the septic inspection program.

McDevitt’s criminal past has been an issue in the campaign. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Moreau in 2005 and in Glens Falls in 2006. He was sentenced to probation for those incidents. However, he violated the terms of his probation by testing positive for three drugs that he did not have permission to take.

He was sentenced in 2011 to 2-2/3 to 8 years in prison. That sentence was lengthened to 4 to 12 years after he was later charged with writing on a real estate license application.

McDevitt said he checked “no” to the question about whether he had been convicted of a crime because it specified driving-related offenses. He was released in 2013.

McDevitt said his alcoholism started when he was a young guy who was partying too much and then it grew to when he was drinking when he felt happy and sad to escape from reality.

McDevitt said he has been sober for years. He said he believes that his background is an asset because it has made him a more thoughtful and empathetic person toward people who are struggling with drugs and alcohol. PTSD and other mental health issues. If elected, he said he would work to implement a drug treatment court at the town level.

McDevitt, who owns a solar energy company, said he believes his business experience is an asset.

“My message is one of reaching across the aisle, an ability to broker deals when it comes to issues that should not get gummed up in bureaucracy,” he said.

Rachel Seeber

Rachel Seeber is seeking her second consecutive term and fourth overall. She said her platform is accountability, fiscal conservatism, transparency and advocacy.

She said she is proud to have put a bipartisan leadership team in county government. She pointed to several accomplishments during this past year.

“We enhanced our ethics policy, developed regional partnerships, increased accountability of our elected officials and have taken transparency to new levels making your voices heard each and every day in local government,” she said in an email.

Seeber said one of her top priorities is to continue to build regional partnerships and develop spending plans for the federal stimulus dollars.

Another important issue is growing tourism. She said the county could provide a real-time response on social media to tourists asking questions about what is available and open and provide more resources to visitors.

Seeber said the county is fortunate to have multiple private and public advisory groups and task forces that are working together and sharing best practices to help grow the economy.

“Warren County is resilient, and partnering with our NYS and National Association of Counties we are able to rebound in a way that will result in a strong economy and illustrate that as a county we have been able to do more with less, never once sacrificing quality of services to our community,” she said.

Protecting water bodies is another priority. She supports the septic inspection program.

Seeber said she remains committed to working together as a member of a team and believes she has the right leadership experience.

“I have set high standards and sometimes challenging goals and objectives for our board which I am proud to say that we have now exceeded, and together we continue to engage our public in a way that has never been done before,” she said.

Mike Wild

Mile Wild is seeking his third term on the board. He said he was proud of initiating and leading the economic recovery task force in Warren County to help businesses work with the county in navigating the challenges of the pandemic.

Among the results of those efforts were two better-than-expected tourism seasons. If reelected, Wild said he would continue efforts to expand tourism to a four-season industry. He would also like the county to reevaluate how it spends its occupancy tax funds.

“I am championing the creation of a tourism investment reserve funded by occ (occupancy) tax to make available for future major opportunities,” he said.

He said he would continue to work to provide public services and investments that provide the best return possible.

Wild said as broadband has expanded to nearly 90% of the county, more residents are moving to the area and more will come in the future. He said he supports efforts to increase housing stock, transportation infrastructure and day care facilities.

Wild said he supports the concept of septic inspections, but does not support the proposed law in its current form because it allows towns to opt out and does not cover all lakes and tributaries. He said the county should provide grants and/or low-interest loans to help homeowners who do not have the resources to afford necessary repairs.

Wild said he regrets that politics are an issue at the board and it has at times become a platform for attacking adversaries.

“I believe our residents deserve more from their leaders and I promise to continue to build relationships that allow us to focus on the county’s business,” he said.

Wild said he does not accept any campaign donations, so he is not beholden to anyone. He is also the only person on the board with extensive big-business experience, he said. He retired from General Electric Co. in 2017.

“This allows me to ask the same type of questions as I needed to address from senior management during my professional career. Tough questions lead to tough answers,” he said.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

