Thurman will have a new town supervisor, as Susan Shepler on Tuesday ousted Supervisor Cynthia Hyde in a rematch from 2017.
Shepler, a Republican, had 239 votes compared with 205 for Hyde, a Democrat, who was seeking her second full two-year term, according to unofficial returns in Warren County races.
Residents wanted a new direction for the town.
“What was important to me is to get someone in office who can unite our town,” said Lisa Baker, who voted for Shepler.
“Too many things have gone astray,” she said.
Town residents learned recently that fraudsters made up fake checks totaling over $20,000 that drew on the town’s highway account and cashed them in the Midwest in September. This bank account was not closed after $900 was taken in a scheme that also involved cashing fake checks using Thurman’s bank account numbers.
On Friday, Hyde posted a notice on the Town Hall doors telling residents to ignore any emails they may have received claiming to be from the town.
All these issues were on the mind of voter Diane Wood, who also cast a ballot for Shepler.
“Our town’s going under quick, especially with the finances, and now the computers may have been hacked,” she said.
“What’s important to me is to return civility to the Town Board,” said Tom Birdsall, the town assessor, as he was leaving the polls.
Hyde still had some supporters, including resident Daniel Bills.
“I think she’s very good. She knows what’s she’s doing. But you’ve got a board member that’s constantly carrying on and disrupting her,” Bills said. He did not name the board member, but Hyde has sparred with Gail Seaman, who did not run for re-election but instead for town clerk. She lost Tuesday to incumbent Susan Staples, who was re-elected.
Some voters leaving the polls midday Tuesday did not want to give their names as they commented on the state of their town.
“Maybe someday the town will grow up,” one man said.
“It’s all crazy,” said another woman.
For the Thurman Town Board, Republican Ed Brown and Democrat Randy Galusha won two seats on the Town Board with 266 and 260 votes, respectively.
In Chester, Democrat Craig Leggett received 541 votes to be elected to a second four-year term, beating Republican John Maday, who is an investigator with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, who had 396 votes.
Other incumbents returning to office include Hague Supervisor Edna Frasier, who beat Joshua Patchett, and Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan, running on the Democratic Party and Conservative Party line, who turned back a challenge from Republican Highway Superintendent Daniel Hitchcock.
Hogan received 501 votes to win her second two-year term, compared with 159 for Hitchcock.
Hitchcock has been involved in a controversy over the rehiring of his son, Daniel W. Hitchcock, after the younger Hitchcock served time in jail for burglary and forcible touching convictions. The Town Board refused to hire him but the elder Hitchcock, who has been highway superintendent since 2008, allowed his son to work alongside him without any pay or fringe benefits. He has claimed that he was never legally fired.
On the Town Board, incumbent Eugene Arsenault and newcomer Justin Gonyo, both Republicans, were elected. Peter Olesheski did not win. He did not have the Republican ballot line. He did not circulate petitions in time because he initially did not plan to run again.
Major Jim LaFarr was officially elected the next Warren County sheriff. LaFarr had the Republican and Conservative Party lines.
Warren County Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree was still listed on the ballot on the Independence Party line. However, Lamouree announced in August that he was halting his campaign for the seat after LaFarr beat him to secure the GOP line.
Lamouree had 2,101 votes on the Independence Party line, compared with 8,991 for LaFarr.
Lamouree is taking a job as vice president of Capital Gun Group of Albany, which operates a number of firearms-oriented businesses in New York and Vermont, including Adirondack Gun & Range on Route 9 in Queensbury.
LaFarr will replace Sheriff Bud York, who opted to retire after three four-year terms.
