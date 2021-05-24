Thurman employee whose insurance was cut off is no longer working for town

THURMAN — The bookkeeper and secretary to the town supervisor, whose health insurance was taken away by the Town Board, is not in her position any longer.

Gail Seaman on Monday confirmed that she is no longer working for the town.

“In all honesty, I just want the press and everybody to leave me alone. I’m tired of being targeted by the malcontents in Thurman and I’m tired of them trying to ruin my life I’m tired of the harassment that I have received,” she said.

Seaman would not say if she voluntarily left her job.

Seaman said she does not think it's fair the board took away her health insurance, when she had been working 30 hours a week, but allows town employees who are working only 15 and 20 hours to have insurance.

When asked if she would pursue litigation, she said she is keeping her options open.

She said she is tired of what she described as harassment from Town Clerk Susan Staples and Town Board member Randy Galusha in particular.

The board last month voted to cut off Seaman’s health insurance, because Supervisor Susan Shepler had not received board approval to provide the benefit — a portion of which was being paid by the town.