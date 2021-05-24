Thurman employee whose insurance was cut off is no longer working for town

THURMAN — The bookkeeper and secretary to the town supervisor, whose health insurance was taken away by the Town Board, is not in her position any longer.
Gail Seaman on Monday confirmed that she is no longer working for the town.
“In all honesty, I just want the press and everybody to leave me alone. I’m tired of being targeted by the malcontents in Thurman and I’m tired of them trying to ruin my life I’m tired of the harassment that I have received,” she said.
Seaman would not say if she voluntarily left her job.
Seaman said she does not think it's fair the board took away her health insurance, when she had been working 30 hours a week, but allows town employees who are working only 15 and 20 hours to have insurance.
When asked if she would pursue litigation, she said she is keeping her options open.
She said she is tired of what she described as harassment from Town Clerk Susan Staples and Town Board member Randy Galusha in particular.
The board last month voted to cut off Seaman’s health insurance, because Supervisor Susan Shepler had not received board approval to provide the benefit — a portion of which was being paid by the town.
Shepler said the matter was an oversight and brought forward resolutions to retroactively approve the coverage. Seaman, a former Town Board member, had been serving as the supervisor's confidential secretary and town bookkeeper since February 2020.
Board member Randy Galusha had pressed the issue, saying at a previous meeting that granting the insurance without board authorization could constitute an illegal gift and expose the town to litigation.
The board vote 3-2 to cut off the insurance, with Galusha and fellow board members Joan Harris and Ed Brown voting in favor. Shepler and Doug Needham were opposed.
The resolution also directed Seaman to reimburse the town for its expenses. Galusha said if Seaman did not voluntarily make the town whole, the next step would be a lawsuit.
Shepler tried to get the board to rescind the resolution and reinstate the insurance at the April 14 meeting, but to no avail.
Rumors had been swirling around town about Seaman’s employment status, but nothing official had been confirmed by the town.
Town Clerk Susan Staples said in an email on Monday she noticed Seaman had been removed from the town’s accounting software when Shepler asked her to print out a copy of a financial abstract last week. Also, Seaman has not been coming into work, Staples said.
Shepler did not return a message on Friday, seeking comment. When contacted Monday, Shepler said she was in the middle of something and too busy to talk.
Regarding the harassment allegation, Galusha said on Monday he never had any personal issue with Seaman. He did not interact with her much, he said.
Staples did not immediately return an email, seeking additional comment on the harassment claim.
