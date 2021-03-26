Thurman board says supervisor improperly gave health insurance benefit to secretary

THURMAN — Thurman Supervisor Susan Shepler gave health insurance to her secretary without town approval, and some Town Board members want the money to be reimbursed.

The controversy boiled over at the March 10 Town Board meeting, with board member Joan Harris accusing Shepler of theft.

The issue stems from the appointment of Gail Seaman, a former board member, to the position of confidential secretary and bookkeeper to the supervisor in February 2020. Seaman was provided with insurance, but Shepler did not receive approval from other board members.

Shepler had brought two resolutions before the board at its last meeting to rectify the situation.

One would have retroactively approved the health insurance and the other would have changed the definition of a full-time employee from someone who works 32 hours to 30, which is what Seaman is working.

Galusha said when Seaman was hired, Shepler said she would not be offered health benefits at that time.

“You knew it had to come back in front of the board,” he said.

Galusha said he first confronted Shepler with the issue in July and she claimed she had the authority to give the insurance, which is not the case.