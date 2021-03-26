Thurman board says supervisor improperly gave health insurance benefit to secretary

THURMAN — Thurman Supervisor Susan Shepler gave health insurance to her secretary without town approval, and some Town Board members want the money to be reimbursed.
The controversy boiled over at the March 10 Town Board meeting, with board member Joan Harris accusing Shepler of theft.
The issue stems from the appointment of Gail Seaman, a former board member, to the position of confidential secretary and bookkeeper to the supervisor in February 2020. Seaman was provided with insurance, but Shepler did not receive approval from other board members.
Shepler had brought two resolutions before the board at its last meeting to rectify the situation.
One would have retroactively approved the health insurance and the other would have changed the definition of a full-time employee from someone who works 32 hours to 30, which is what Seaman is working.
Galusha said when Seaman was hired, Shepler said she would not be offered health benefits at that time.
“You knew it had to come back in front of the board,” he said.
Galusha said he first confronted Shepler with the issue in July and she claimed she had the authority to give the insurance, which is not the case.
He read from a legal memo from the town's attorney in November that said giving the confidential secretary health insurance without authorization “might be characterized as a town misuse of taxpayer funds.”
“There’s a very good chance there will be a citizen suit forcing the town to recoup that,” Galusha said.
Shepler said that the board approval got lost in the shuffle with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m not giving back a penny,” she said.
Shepler said the town’s share of health insurance for a single individual was about $596 per month. Seaman started in February 2020, so that would be about $6,556 for 2020.
The cost of insurance went up slightly in 2021. The town’s monthly cost is $608, so that would be over $1,200 spent so far this year.
Galusha said Shepler saying that Seaman should be provided health insurance because of the Affordable Care Act is disingenuous because the law only applies to organizations with a minimum of 50 employees.
“You’re trying to pass it off as justification for what you did, when in fact it doesn’t support what you did,” he said.
“Randy, can I ask you something. When did you get your law degree? I’d like to congratulate you,” Shepler retorted.
“It’s common sense,” Harris said. “Everybody knows it’s theft.”
Harris said Seaman is Shepler’s friend and she wanted to give her health insurance.
“Being my friend has nothing to do with it,” Shepler said.
Shepler said the town has been dealing with the issue for long enough.
“We need to make some decision and move forward. We have a lot going on in town and we cannot constantly be stalling, tabling and pushing things off until tomorrow,” she said.
“It’s not right to change everything just for one person,” Harris said.
“That’s like giving her a gift,” Harris said.
"No it’s not,” Shepler responded.
The board voted 3-2 to table the resolution to change the definition of full-time employee. As for the other resolution, Galusha said he does not believe it is right or legal for the board to grant health insurance retroactively.
The town’s legal counsel provided legal advice that essentially did not take a position on the matter.
“He did not recommend that we do this,” Galusha said.
“He did not recommend that we not do this.” Shepler replied.
Galusha accused Shepler of having the attorney draft the resolution with her language, which she denied.
He suggested the town ask its legal counsel about whether it can be reimbursed.
“What is that going to solve?” Shepler said, adding that it is going to cost money and the town is running up legal bills.
“The town’s got no more money,” she said.
She asked if she Galusha was so concerned about this, how come he did not bring it to the board sooner.
“I brought it to the Town Board’s attention as soon as I confirmed that you committed the act. I presented that to you and you failed to take any action,” he said. “So far, all you’ve done is make one excuse after the other to justify your actions.”
“Congratulations on getting your law degree,” Shepler snapped again. “I will believe what the attorney says.”
The board voted unanimously to table the resolution until it speaks with the lawyer.
