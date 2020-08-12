Three debates scheduled between Stefanik and Cobb

Three debates have been scheduled this fall between U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb.

The debates will take place on Oct. 19 at WWNY in Watertown; on Oct. 21 at WPTZ in Plattsburgh and at Spectrum News in Albany on a tentative date of Oct. 23, according to a news release.

More details about the debates will be announced later this fall.

Stefanik is seeking her fourth two-year term representing NY-21, which covers all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and portions of Saratoga and Herkimer counties.

Cobb is a business consultant and former St. Lawrence County legislator, who is making her second try for the officer after losing to Stefanik in 2018.

Early voting starts Oct. 24 in New York and Election Day is Nov. 3.

