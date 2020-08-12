Three debates scheduled between Stefanik and Cobb in October

Three televised debates have been scheduled this fall between U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb.
The debates will take place on Oct. 19 at WWNY studios in Watertown; on Oct. 21 at WPTZ studios in Plattsburgh; and at Spectrum News studios in Albany on a tentative date of Oct. 23, according to a news release.
There will be no in-person audience because of the COVID-19 pandemic. More details about the debates will be announced later this fall.
Stefanik is seeking her fourth two-year term representing NY-21, which covers all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and portions of Saratoga and Herkimer counties.
Cobb is a business consultant and former St. Lawrence County legislator who is making her second try for the office after losing to Stefanik in 2018.
Early voting starts Oct. 24 in New York and Election Day is Nov. 3.
Stefanik announced the debates in a news release and took the opportunity to criticize Cobb.
“I’m proud of my strong, independent record of delivering real results for North Country families, small businesses, veterans, farmers, seniors and for every voter across the North Country,” Stefanik said in a statement. “I’m confident these three televised debates will inform voters of the clear choice they have on Nov. 3: bipartisan, real results vs. radical, far-left resistance. I look forward to debating my opponent on the issues important to the North Country.”
The schedule is very similar to 2018, when there were three debates at television studios. The only difference is Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn is not running this time around.
Cobb at that time had expressed interest in having an audience of constituents for at least one of the debates.
The Adirondack Daily Enterprise had attempted to organize another debate, but called off the event because Stefanik would not participate. Her campaign did not give a reason.
The Saratoga County League of Women Voters organized a debate at Lake George Junior-Senior High School. Cobb and Kahn participated. Stefanik declined to attend.
Stefanik on Tuesday also took a shot at presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s selection of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate. Stefanik said Cobb and Harris support policies such as Medicare for All including undocumented immigrants, an assault weapons ban, the Green New Deal and trillions of dollars in new taxes.
Cobb did not return a message seeking comment on Wednesday.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.