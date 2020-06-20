Three candidates for Warren County Court judge compete in primaries Tuesday

Three candidates competing to be the next Warren County Court judge are seeking party backing in three separate primaries Tuesday.
Queensbury lawyer Greg Canale and Glens Falls City Court Judge Nikki Moreschi are vying for the Democratic nomination to replace retiring Warren County Judge John Hall.
Canale and Rob Smith, court attorney for Hall, are seeking the Conservative Party nomination. Canale is the endorsed candidate. Smith has the Republican nomination.
Moreschi and Smith are competing for the Independence Party line.
Moreschi said she is running on her 25 years of legal experience.
“I’m the only candidate running that is a judge. I’m the only one that can meet all the requirements of the job. I’ve already had the experience of being on the bench for five years, presiding over criminal matters, presiding over civil matters,” she said.
If elected, she said she would like to adapt the Drug Treatment Court to factor in the people from more diverse socioeconomic backgrounds that are addicted to drugs. She would also like to create a veterans treatment court.
“We have a lot of people that have dedicated their lives to our country that are either suffering with substance abuse problems or mental health problems that have not been identified,” she said.
She would also like to add a mental health court.
“I think at the core of a lot of criminal conduct is undiagnosed mental health issues,” she said.
Moreschi said she believes she offers voters a logical, experienced and noncontroversial option to serve as the next Warren County Court judge. Moreschi did not elaborate what she meant by noncontroversial.
Greg Canale
Canale, an attorney in private practice, said he believes that he is the most qualified candidate because he is the only candidate who has argued multiple trials in county court and federal court. He has argued cases in the state Court of Appeals five times and multiple times at the Appellate Division.
“I’ve been working with the rules of evidence for 32 years. These are rules designed to give people a fair and equal shake at proving their claims,” he said.
Canale said among his goals are to reduce the exploding cost of litigation by advocating more use of arbitration and mediation and summary trials.
He would also like to improve the Drug Treatment Court, including making it more focused on young people including adding job training, afterschool programs and mental health counseling.
Canale said he has overcome personal struggles to get to where he is today, including an alcohol problem. He said it is precisely for those reasons that he would be a good candidate for judge.
“I have worked very hard on my sobriety for some 14 years and I have put the hard work in and overcome these challenges and I can help others do that,” he said.
Canale has faced some legal issues.
In July 2006, he was charged with criminal mischief after police said he damaged a woman’s car and knocked her down in Queensbury. He pleaded down to violations of disorderly conduct, received a conditional charge and was fined $100, according to Queensbury Town Court records.
In August 2006, was arrested for his involvement in a fight outside a bar on South Street in Glens Falls. The disposition of that case could not be determined.
In April 2007, he was arrested for driving while intoxicated and drug possession for having cocaine, marijuana and Xanax without a permission. The DWI charges were dropped and he pleaded to two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and received three years of probation.
Canale took issue with Moreschi’s “controversial” comment, which he believed was a dig at his past.
“I think it’s really disingenuous for someone who advocates the virtue of sobriety and overcoming these challenges to then point their finger at someone who has done exactly that,” he said.
Rob Smith
Smith cited his experience in working for the past two County Court judges.
He said he would like to modify the Drug Treatment Court program. He helped create that program 19 years ago. It was first targeted at drunken drivers.
“We have more people that are involved with heroin and those types of drugs. Obviously, their treatment needs are much different than somebody that has an alcohol problem,” he said.
He also wants to improve mental health treatment. He estimated that 90% to 95% of participants in treatment court have some type of underlying health issue.
He said the court has done a great job of moving cases along quickly and he would like to continue that. His big priority is holding people accountable — whether it is people in criminal court or people appearing in surrogate’s court.
Smith also wants to continue to implement new alternative dispute resolutions including mediation and arbitration.
“We’ve seen a lot positive outcomes. It certainly saves people time, energy and money, which is always a good thing as well,” he said.
He said he would also like to streamline the pistol permit application process.
Smith also stressed his deep community roots.
“You can’t make decisions off the cuff. You’ve got to have the information and part of that information is being involved in your community, so you have a full appreciation of where these people are coming from and what they’re dealing with,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.