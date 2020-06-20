Three candidates for Warren County Court judge compete in primaries Tuesday

She would also like to add a mental health court.

“I think at the core of a lot of criminal conduct is undiagnosed mental health issues,” she said.

Moreschi said she believes she offers voters a logical, experienced and noncontroversial option to serve as the next Warren County Court judge. Moreschi did not elaborate what she meant by noncontroversial.

Greg Canale

Canale, an attorney in private practice, said he believes that he is the most qualified candidate because he is the only candidate who has argued multiple trials in county court and federal court. He has argued cases in the state Court of Appeals five times and multiple times at the Appellate Division.

“I’ve been working with the rules of evidence for 32 years. These are rules designed to give people a fair and equal shake at proving their claims,” he said.

Canale said among his goals are to reduce the exploding cost of litigation by advocating more use of arbitration and mediation and summary trials.

He would also like to improve the Drug Treatment Court, including making it more focused on young people including adding job training, afterschool programs and mental health counseling.