'This is not America': Local politicians condemn violence at US Capitol

Simpson said he believes everyone has played a part in creating the political divide.

“I think we all have a personal responsibility to come together and work and as leaders we need to focus on working on behalf of the people that we represent. And we need to set an example,” he said.

Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said that the violence is unacceptable and must end.

“The peaceful exercise of the right to protest is vital to the health of our democracy as is the maintenance and respect of law and order. There is no room for this behavior in any part of America,” he said.

A former congressman from the Glens Falls area, Scott Murphy, said it was shocking to see a mob roaming through the Capitol, where he worked in 2009 and 2010.

"I was thinking where I would hide," he said, and his thoughts went to which door would withstand attacks from a violent mob.

"I was thinking, that door was incredibly heavy. I never imagined I would be thinking about the relative weight of doors, but such is the day we had to today," he said.

"I am glad we finally saw a number of Republicans jump on board," he said, of condemning the attack on the Capitol.