'This is not America': Local politicians condemn violence at US Capitol

Local politicians were reacting late Wednesday afternoon to the shocking news that supporters of President Donald Trump had stormed the Capitol.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, issued a statement saying she was safe and condemning the violence, calling it “truly a tragic day for America.”
“I fully condemn the dangerous violence and destruction that occurred today at the United States Capitol. Americans have a constitutional right to protest and freedom of speech, but violence in any form is absolutely unacceptable and anti-American. The perpetrators of this un-American violence and destruction must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she said.
Stefanik said she is praying that her colleagues on both sides of the aisle, their staff and all Americans remain safe. She thanked the U.S. Capitol Police, all law enforcement, the National Guard and the bipartisan professional staff of the U.S. Capitol for protecting Congress and the American people.
Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, said he had just come out of a meeting in Albany, when he was “shaken up” seeing the images on a TV screen.
“I never would have imagined things taking this turn,” he said.
“This shouldn’t be happening. This is not America,” he added.
Simpson said he believes everyone has played a part in creating the political divide.
“I think we all have a personal responsibility to come together and work and as leaders we need to focus on working on behalf of the people that we represent. And we need to set an example,” he said.
Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said that the violence is unacceptable and must end.
“The peaceful exercise of the right to protest is vital to the health of our democracy as is the maintenance and respect of law and order. There is no room for this behavior in any part of America,” he said.
A former congressman from the Glens Falls area, Scott Murphy, said it was shocking to see a mob roaming through the Capitol, where he worked in 2009 and 2010.
"I was thinking where I would hide," he said, and his thoughts went to which door would withstand attacks from a violent mob.
"I was thinking, that door was incredibly heavy. I never imagined I would be thinking about the relative weight of doors, but such is the day we had to today," he said.
"I am glad we finally saw a number of Republicans jump on board," he said, of condemning the attack on the Capitol.
But he criticized President Trump for stoking the crowd.
"I put a lot of this at the president's feet with his constant lying about the election," he said.
Bill Owens, a Democrat from Plattsburgh who held the congressional seat before Elise Stefanik, expressed disappointment not only with Trump but with Stefanik.
"From my perspective, this was something that was incited by Mr. Trump, Ms. Stefanik and the 140 other members of the House," he said, referring to the representatives who planned to object to electoral college results.
"When the Black Lives Matter protests were going on, there was a lot of talk of law and order. Where is the talk of law and order now? It looks like they have two standards," he said.
Former U.S. Rep. Chris Gibson, who is now president of Siena College, said in a statement that the violence was “completely antithetical to our nation’s most sacred values” and called on protesters to stop and allow the democratic process to continue.
“When we formed our nation two and a half centuries ago, we as a people committed to peaceful change, based on democratic principles and rule of law. In doing so, we changed the course of human history for the better,” he said.
New York State Attorney General Letitia James said it was “despicable” that Trump was initiating a coup.
“If blood is shed, it will be on his hands. These actions, fueled by lies and wild conspiracy theories espoused by President Trump, must be unequivocally condemned by every corner of our society,” she said in a news release.
“Ultimately, I am confident the rule of law will prevail. Joe Biden, our duly elected president, will assume office on Jan. 20 and history will remember this as a sad but unsuccessful attempt to destroy our democratic republic.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also called the incident a failed attempt at a coup.
“This is the final chapter of an incompetent, cruel and divisive administration that has trampled on the Constitution and the rule of law at every turn, and we won't let President Trump, the members of Congress who enable him or the lawless mob that stormed our nation's Capitol steal our democracy.
"The election results are clear and the will of the American people will be carried out,” he said in a news release.
As Congress reconvened late Wednesday to continue the electoral count, Stefanik spoke in the House Chamber and once again condemned violence.
"The people's sacred house is an appropriate venue for a peaceful debate," she said. "And this peaceful debate serves as a powerful condemnation to the violence that perpetrated our Capitol grounds today."
Stefanik cited that millions of Americans are concerned the election featured unconstitutional overreach.
"We can and we should peacefully and respectfully discuss these concerns," she said.
Stefanik also said it is her duty to represent the NY-21 Congressional District.
"I am honored each and every day to represent New York's 21st Congressional District and I believe it is my solemn and sacred duty to serve as their voice and their vote in the people's house."
President Trump's angry presidency reached a dark crescendo on Wednesday with the riot at the Capitol, but it wasn't all his fault. Enablers like Elise Stefanik are also to blame.
